Baby on board
Gone are the days when expectant women relied solely on the wisdom of caregivers at home. Today, the smartphone has emerged as a constant companion and a primary source of guidance for the modern mother-to-be. A plethora of apps not only offer advice and suggestions on how to navigate the complexities of pregnancy but also provide a step-by-step guide in tracking the baby’s growth and development. Alongside the rise of digital tools, pregnancy technology has taken centre stage. Anxious new parents are increasingly turning to cutting-edge innovations to ensure a healthy and stress-free pregnancy.
This shift towards technology is not without reason. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 2,87,000 women lost their lives during and following pregnancy and childbirth in 2020, with almost 95 per cent of these tragic deaths occurring in low and lower-middle-income countries.
The stakes are equally high for newborns. UNICEF reports that every day, 6,300 babies die within their first month of life. In 2022 alone, an estimated 2.3 million newborns lost their lives worldwide. As groundbreaking research continues to unfold across the globe, aiming to safeguard the well-being of both mother and child, it is evident that the pursuit of a safe and healthy pregnancy has become a top priority for parents-to-be.
● The US Food and Drug Administration have been discussing the use of artificial wombs that could potentially help premature babies survive. These would have artificial environments that mimic the womb, with fluid-filled containers with tubes similar to umbilical cords that would provide nutrients and medications.
● Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) is a revolutionary non-invasive screening method that analyses small fragments of foetal DNA circulating in the mother’s blood. NIPT can detect chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome with high accuracy, as early as the 10th week of pregnancy. The parents get reliable information about the genetic health of their unborn baby, so they can make an informed decision.
● Berlin-based science communicator and biotechnologist Hashem Al-Ghaili has developed the EctoLife, which claims to grow around 30,000 babies yearly. It will allow infertile parents to conceive babies, where they can engineer the embryo genetically before implanting it into an artificial womb.
● Advanced wearable tech developed by Tel Aviv-based Nuvo Group measures various markers of foetal and maternal wellbeing. This can track everything from foetal movements and heart rate to uterine activity.
● Remote foetal monitoring uses advanced wearable devices and mobile apps to continuously track foetal heart rate, movements, and maternal contractions. This technology allows healthcare providers to monitor the health of both mother and baby in real-time, even from a distance. It reduces the need for frequent hospital visits.
● Lioness by Israel-based PregnanTech is a non-invasive solution that helps expectant mothers carry their babies to term, reducing the likelihood of premature delivery and its associated complications. It is a disposable, patented silicone ring designed to be inserted vaginally. Once in place, the ring gently surrounds the uterine cervix, providing critical support to prevent early shortening or dilation. Lioness helps to ensure that the pregnancy progresses to full term, allowing the baby to develop fully before birth.
A myriad of apps out there now promise a safer, healthier delivery. These offer a range of features designed to provide support, information, and a sense of community during pregnancy.
What to Expect
Based on the popular book series What to Expect When You’re Expecting, this app offers personalised content and interactive features to support pregnant women. Includes helpful tools such as a due date calculator, pregnancy weight tracker, and contraction timer.
Platforms: Android, iOS Cost: Free with in-app purchases
Pregnancy+
Pregnancy+ stands out due to its extensive range of features, user-friendly interface, and scientifically-backed content. Provides an extensive pregnancy guide, and tools like a kick counter, contraction timer.
Platforms: Android, iOS Cost: Free with in-app purchases for additional features
Mylo
A comprehensive parenting app designed to support expecting and new parents through every stage of pregnancy and early parenthood. One advantage is the community for parents to share their experiences. The app gives access to expert advice from doctors, nutritionists, and parenting specialists.
Platforms: Android, iOS Cost: Free with in-app purchases
Baby2Body
Ideal for women looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle throughout their pregnancy. The app offers safe, trimester-specific workouts and nutrition plans.
Platforms: Android, iOS Cost: Free with in-app purchases
Ovia Pregnancy & Baby Tracker
Ovia is particularly useful for its customisable health tracking tools. Moms-to-be can log symptoms, weight, sleep patterns, and other health metrics which the app uses to offer personalised feedback and insights.
Platforms: Android, iOS Cost: Free with in-app purchases
Kegel Trainer
This app is specifically useful for maintaining pelvic floor health during and after pregnancy.
Platforms: Android, iOS Cost: Free with in-app purchases
Nothing cheers up new parents than technology that promises to keep their newborns safe and in comfort. And if it is easier on the parents, who are worried about staying up all night to nurse the baby and making peace for the crankiness, then it is a win-win situation for all
The Groegg2 Colour Changing room thermometer tracks nursery temperatures so one can dress the little one suitably for the night, without waking up through the night to change the baby’s clothes or keep adjusting the AC temperature to suit the baby.
The Snoo Smart Sleeper combines womb and white noise with gentle rocking and swaddling, to ensure a comfortable sleep for the baby.
No more standing at the sink or the stove to ensure the bottles are properly washed and sterilised. With a unique all-in-one functionality, the Baby Brezza Bottle Washer Pro seamlessly combines washing, sterilising, and drying in a single appliance.
The Owlet Dream Duo 2 baby monitor has a wearable sock for the baby, which allows parents to track the baby’s heart rate and oxygen levels, along with a high-definition camera for visual monitoring. Expectant and new parents get real-time insights into their baby’s health and wellbeing.
Looking for a gentle rocking motion that mimics you cradling your baby, or a stroller or pram that will help babies nap or sleep on the go? Try the Rockit Rocker. With its compact design and adjustable speed it keeps babies snoozing on their daily outings.
Humidity levels go a long way in contributing to a more soothing environment. The Crane Drop 2.0 is a 4-in-1 humidifier. It promotes respiratory health, skin hydration and better sleep.
We all know how babies promptly doze off in a car. Experts say it’s because of the rhythmic motion. The Rockit Zed does just that, only on a mattress at home. It gently vibrates the mattress in the cot, promoting undisturbed sleep.