Baby on board

● The US Food and Drug Administration have been discussing the use of artificial wombs that could potentially help premature babies survive. These would have artificial environments that mimic the womb, with fluid-filled containers with tubes similar to umbilical cords that would provide nutrients and medications.

● Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) is a revolutionary non-invasive screening method that analyses small fragments of foetal DNA circulating in the mother’s blood. NIPT can detect chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome with high accuracy, as early as the 10th week of pregnancy. The parents get reliable information about the genetic health of their unborn baby, so they can make an informed decision.

● Berlin-based science communicator and biotechnologist Hashem Al-Ghaili has developed the EctoLife, which claims to grow around 30,000 babies yearly. It will allow infertile parents to conceive babies, where they can engineer the embryo genetically before implanting it into an artificial womb.

● Advanced wearable tech developed by Tel Aviv-based Nuvo Group measures various markers of foetal and maternal wellbeing. This can track everything from foetal movements and heart rate to uterine activity.

● Remote foetal monitoring uses advanced wearable devices and mobile apps to continuously track foetal heart rate, movements, and maternal contractions. This technology allows healthcare providers to monitor the health of both mother and baby in real-time, even from a distance. It reduces the need for frequent hospital visits.

● Lioness by Israel-based PregnanTech is a non-invasive solution that helps expectant mothers carry their babies to term, reducing the likelihood of premature delivery and its associated complications. It is a disposable, patented silicone ring designed to be inserted vaginally. Once in place, the ring gently surrounds the uterine cervix, providing critical support to prevent early shortening or dilation. Lioness helps to ensure that the pregnancy progresses to full term, allowing the baby to develop fully before birth.