Skincare during pregnancy

Pregnancy is a time of profound change, not only for the body but also for the skin. Hormonal fluctuations can lead to a variety of skin issues, and the shift in your skincare requires careful consideration. This article aims to provide a comprehensive guide to maintaining healthy, glowing skin during pregnancy.

1. Understanding hormonal changes and their impact on skin

During pregnancy, your body undergoes significant hormonal changes. These changes can impact your skin in various ways:

• Increased Melanin Production: Higher levels of melanin can lead to hyperpigmentation, including the "mask of pregnancy" or melasma, which manifests as dark patches on the face.

• Increased Blood Flow: This can result in a "pregnancy glow" but may also cause redness or visible veins.

• Changes in Oil Production: Some women experience oilier skin due to increased androgen levels, leading to acne or breakouts.

• Stretch Marks: As your body expands, you may develop stretch marks, particularly on the abdomen, breasts, hips, and thighs.