Slay it in style
The film industry’s leading ladies have been redefining maternity style for the last few years, from Alia Bhatt effortlessly nailing relaxed, comfortable outfits to Kareena Kapoor Khan slaying in every outfit across her two pregnancies. Yet, for the average Indian woman, dressing the bump remains a challenge. Indian designers have been slow to cater to this growing segment, leaving expectant mothers struggling to find stylish, comfortable options. However, change is on the horizon, driven by a new generation of fashion-forward moms-to-be determined to celebrate their pregnancies in style.
Designer Ken Ferns echoes this sentiment. “Pregnancy is a transformative phase, and women should embrace the opportunity to celebrate their curves. However, designers often face the challenge of catering to a market where some women may feel hesitant to flaunt their pregnancies due to orthodox views or superstitions, leading them to stay sheltered and limiting the scope for creating fashionable maternity wear,” he says.
Look as Good as You Feel
For couturier Sherina Soni of Cherie D, pregnancy dressing is all about a harmonious blend of elegance and comfort. Her designs often feature soft, flowy fabrics like chiffon and crepe lycra that are great for expectant mothers as they can accommodate growing curves while maintaining a sophisticated, high-fashion look. “Stay close to your own personal style: don’t adopt a new voluminous silhouette to disguise your changing shape,” she says. When it comes to maternity fashion, comfort is key, and that's exactly what drew Kareena
Kapoor to designer Rajdeep Ranawat’s creations during her pregnancy. “She swore by our kaftans during her pregnancy. Made from luxurious, breathable silk, one of these featured an empire waist belt to accentuate her curves. Since then, our Imama Kaftan has become the go-to for every pregnant woman who wants to look stylish,” he says.
Ethnic Silhouettes Rule
The diversity of Indian attire means there’s something for every stage of pregnancy and every occasion. Indian garments allow for a unique versatility. Adjustable features like drawstrings, elastic waistbands, and wrap styles allow for flexibility and can accommodate changes in body shape throughout the pregnancy. Mallika Singhania, a prominent luxury lifestyle influencer, stresses on the significance of fabric choice for maternity wear. “Cottons are ideal given the weather, and free-flowing silhouettes are crucial. Marks & Spencer offers excellent maternity pants. These have stretchable waistbands, and don’t appear too baggy,” she says.
Transformation is Underway
Anuradha Chandrashekar, co-founder of ICH Creative Consulting, believes maternity fashion is undergoing a significant transformation. As societal attitudes continue to progress, the future of maternity fashion in India appears promising. With more women embracing their pregnancies with style and designers rising to the challenge, the art of dressing the bump is on the cusp of a revolution. “Women are becoming more self-assured to showcase their belly,” she says. High-profile pregnancies, from Rihanna to Hailey Bieber, have set new standards for pregnancy style. Now, one can expect to see more diverse expressions of maternity style, ensuring that every expecting mother feels seen, celebrated, and stylish.