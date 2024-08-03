Slay it in style

The film industry’s leading ladies have been redefining maternity style for the last few years, from Alia Bhatt effortlessly nailing relaxed, comfortable outfits to Kareena Kapoor Khan slaying in every outfit across her two pregnancies. Yet, for the average Indian woman, dressing the bump remains a challenge. Indian designers have been slow to cater to this growing segment, leaving expectant mothers struggling to find stylish, comfortable options. However, change is on the horizon, driven by a new generation of fashion-forward moms-to-be determined to celebrate their pregnancies in style.

Designer Ken Ferns echoes this sentiment. “Pregnancy is a transformative phase, and women should embrace the opportunity to celebrate their curves. However, designers often face the challenge of catering to a market where some women may feel hesitant to flaunt their pregnancies due to orthodox views or superstitions, leading them to stay sheltered and limiting the scope for creating fashionable maternity wear,” he says.

Look as Good as You Feel

For couturier Sherina Soni of Cherie D, pregnancy dressing is all about a harmonious blend of elegance and comfort. Her designs often feature soft, flowy fabrics like chiffon and crepe lycra that are great for expectant mothers as they can accommodate growing curves while maintaining a sophisticated, high-fashion look. “Stay close to your own personal style: don’t adopt a new voluminous silhouette to disguise your changing shape,” she says. When it comes to maternity fashion, comfort is key, and that's exactly what drew Kareena