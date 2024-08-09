Allocation for healthcare insufficient to address demands: IMA president

The Economic Survey 2023-24 underscores a troubling stagnation in government spending on health with allocations remaining at a mere 1.9% of GDP for 2022-23. Despite government assertions of advancements in the health system, experts argue that these investments are insufficient.

In an interview with the newindianexpress.com, Dr RV Asokan, President of the Indian Medical Association, noted that the health sector received only a 1.7% budget increase, inadequate for addressing the country's healthcare needs. Government investment remains at 1.1% of GDP, effectively decreasing when inflation and economic growth are considered.

The lack of promotion for HPV vaccination in the recent budget raises significant concerns about cervical cancer prevention. Programs such as HPV vaccination and sickle cell interventions, announced in previous budgets, are yet to be implemented, leaving preventive healthcare lacking.

Funding for the Ayushman Bharat scheme is minimal, hindering its capacity to support the poorest 40% of the population. Dr. Asokan suggests that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) should be reserved for strategic purchases from the private sector due to chronic underfunding.

Reduced funding for the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission threatens the digitization of health records. Dr. Asokan emphasises the need to address issues of legality and data security urgently.

While there is increased funding for the National Health Mission (NHM), it may not sufficiently address primary healthcare challenges, particularly maternal and child health. Dr. Asokan recommends that the Ministry of Health integrate NHM functions directly to improve efficiency.

Strategic Recommendations

To ensure sustainable improvements, Dr. Asokan advocates for a tax-funded, public-sector-driven universal healthcare system, supported by strategic private sector purchases. He argues that private-public partnerships cannot replace the foundational role of the public sector in healthcare.

For meaningful progress in India's healthcare system, prioritising health in budget allocations and leveraging public infrastructure are essential. Increased public investment and strategic engagement with the private sector are crucial for delivering effective healthcare services.