Product Review - Treat Your Tresses

Haircare solutions may have changed over the years, but the one constant factor is the good old hair oil massage. And I just found the perfect product - Justhuman AyuGrowth Fortifying Hair Oil. It claims to be a potent blend of 22 oils and natural extracts.

This elixir helped nourish the roots of my dry and frizzy hair. It also acted against hair fall and promoted good regrowth. After using it regularly for a month, I could spot baby hair and also the texture of my hair improved. Enriched with the power of botanicals like amla, brahmi and hibiscus, it ensures a toxin-free haircare ritual.

It helped with intense hydration and also was soothing for my itchy scalp. The best thing about it is that vit b does not sit heavy on the scalp and is non-sticky. Keeping it overnight did not result in greasy hair and stained pillowcase. Also, it is easy to wash off, without the need for a triple shampoo wash.

The price maybe a bit on the higher side given the market for hair oil, but you won't regret it. The aroma is not strong, so you won't feel like an oil slick! The best way to make the product even more nourishing is to use a hot towel turban therapy after applying it. Thank me later!

Justhuman AyuGrowth Fortifying Hair Oil Price: Rs 1,800

Available: justhuman.co.in