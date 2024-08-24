Product Review - Defy Age

Amid a sea of skincare products brimming with harsh actives and exfoliating acids, I found something that embraces a different path. The face serum by Molecule53 boasts a peptide-first approach. Unlike aggressive acids—found in almost all serums today—peptides work harmoniously with your skin, encouraging natural renewal processes without causing undue stress or irritation.

The packaging is simple and non-fancy. So is the serum—a colourless, odourless solution. It is straightforward and means business. I used it for a month and was impressed with the result. There were fewer fine lines and the skin appeared a tad tighter. It’s one of the best products I have tried of late which successfully address anti-ageing.

Use it at bedtime just before applying an under-eye gel and hydrating moisturiser. During the daytime, wear it underneath the sunscreen. The non-sticky formula keeps the skin clear of breakouts and acne. Brownie points for being vegan!

Molecule53 Peptide Complex 10% Price: Rs 1,250

Available: online