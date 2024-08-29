Interview|'Bells are ringing for the generation of homo plasticus': Microplastics expert Sedat Gündoğdu

Microplastics have garnered global attention as a growing environmental and health concern in recent years. While the majority of discussions have focused on their presence in air, water, and food, new studies suggest that these tiny plastic particles are infiltrating critical human organs, such as the brain, lungs, and even the placenta.
Microplastics threaten the future of life on earth. Immediate global action must be taken to address the pervasive threat of microplastics.
To understand the severity of the situation, The New Indian Express spoke with a leading expert in microplastics research from Cukurova University, Turkey, Sedat Gündoğdu.
In this interview, Gündoğdu discusses the implications of recent findings on microplastic contamination in human organs and the gaps in current research. He calls for urgent global policy changes to oversee plastic production and use.
Could you elaborate on the significance of finding microplastics in critical organs such as the brain, and what potential health risks this poses?
Regardless of the work done in the brain, we can say that the presence of microplastics nanoplastics and additive chemicals in human organs has now become an ordinary phenomenon. Therefore, a global emergency must be declared for plastics. However, while producing a discourse here, adopting a discourse centered on studies that have not yet been scientifically reviewed, such as the recently published brain study, may cause some problems. Because although the researchers said in their articles that there is a very high amount of micro and nanoplastics in the brain, unfortunately, the method they use also strengthens the possibility of false positive detection. Maybe there are micro and nanoplastics in the brain again, but this amount seems a bit too much. However still reporting microplastics in human organs even a single piece is fair enough to take action.
Given the recent findings that brain samples contain an average of 0.5% plastic by weight, how do you perceive the long-term implications of such contamination on human health?
This paper has not yet been peer-reviewed, so it may be speculative to say anything about it. However, other studies in human organs show that bells are ringing for the generation of Homo plasticus.
In your opinion, how did we reach this alarming level of microplastic infiltration in human organs, and what were the major contributing factors?
The fact that plastic is used so intensively in all areas makes it usual for its fragmented forms to become available in human organs. For example, of the presence of microplastics in intravenous fluids has clearly shown that there is now a more worrying route of exposure than food or respiratory route. Because the transfer of micro and nanoplastics taken with food to organs is a bit challenging. Because it needs to cross many barriers before joining the circulatory system. However, giving microplastics directly from the vein makes it usual for these microplastics to reach the brain.
How does the presence of microplastics in organs like the brain and lungs differ from their presence in the gastrointestinal tract, and does this imply different health risks?
This means that we are exposed to significant amounts of microplastics when we eat, play, breathe and even receive medical treatment. This is because plastic is recklessly used in all kinds of areas without any controls and transparency.
What are the most effective strategies at the global level to mitigate plastic pollution, and what role do you see for policy changes in this effort?
We currently have one chance to eliminate the problems related to plastics globally, and that is the plastics treaty, which is legally binding and imposes restrictions on plastic production and chemical use. These negotiations, the 5th of which will be organised by the UN in South Korea, should result in a target of at least 50% reduction in plastic production and transparency in chemical use. In particular, a list of hazardous chemicals should be created and their use should be banned just as chlorofluorocarbon gases are banned. This is the most plausible action at the moment. Unfortunately, no scenario without production reduction reduces plastic pollution.
Is there evidence that microplastics are more prevalent in certain regions or demographics, and if so, what factors contribute to this disparity?
I am honestly not sure whether it matters if plastic is more or less depending on the region. Because there are no borders in nature and all ecosystems are interconnected. Maybe here we need to talk about who contributes the most to this pollution. This is undoubtedly the countries that produce and consume the most plastic, the majority of which are developed countries.
What current gaps exist in research on microplastics, especially concerning their long-term impact on human health, and how can these be addressed?
Currently, methodologies for the detection of micro/nanoplastics in human organs are still under development. Because it is a very new subject. Much more research is needed at this point. However, due to the precautionary principle, it is useful to accept the current studies as an early warning.
Considering that microplastics have been found in placentas, what might be the implications for future generations, particularly regarding prenatal development?
The presence of micro and nanoplastics in the placenta is actually evidence of how plastic creates an intergenerational justice problem. Because even now, if plastic production is cut, plastic exposure will continue for a long time, and as a result of this exposure, micro and nanoplastics will continue to pose a risk for future generations. However, what is important here is how long this will last. We will decide whether we will reduce plastic production or not. If we achieve a significant reduction in plastic production, then in the short term we will also reduce the exposure of future generations to plastic and its dangerous chemicals.
How feasible is it to reduce or eliminate microplastics from human tissues, and what measures can individuals take to minimize their exposure?
There is currently no known way to clean microplastics that enter the human body, but there is a way to prevent them from entering the body. That is to reduce exposure to plastic. This has individual and systemic stages. Individually, we can reduce our exposure to plastic by staying away from plastic as a precautionary principle. Systemically, production reductions and usage restrictions are also necessary. We especially need to rethink medical treatment, children's exposure and contact with food.
Do you believe that declaring a global emergency on microplastic pollution is necessary, and if so, what specific actions should be prioritized by the international community?
A global emergency for micro- and nanoplastics is absolutely necessary. Not just for humans, but for all living things. Because the risk is growing and there is almost no land not contaminated by microplastics and no organ not affected by microplastics or plastic-related chemicals. What more needs to be done?