Interview|'Bells are ringing for the generation of homo plasticus': Microplastics expert Sedat Gündoğdu

Microplastics have garnered global attention as a growing environmental and health concern in recent years. While the majority of discussions have focused on their presence in air, water, and food, new studies suggest that these tiny plastic particles are infiltrating critical human organs, such as the brain, lungs, and even the placenta.

Microplastics threaten the future of life on earth. Immediate global action must be taken to address the pervasive threat of microplastics.

To understand the severity of the situation, The New Indian Express spoke with a leading expert in microplastics research from Cukurova University, Turkey, Sedat Gündoğdu.

In this interview, Gündoğdu discusses the implications of recent findings on microplastic contamination in human organs and the gaps in current research. He calls for urgent global policy changes to oversee plastic production and use.

Could you elaborate on the significance of finding microplastics in critical organs such as the brain, and what potential health risks this poses?

Regardless of the work done in the brain, we can say that the presence of microplastics nanoplastics and additive chemicals in human organs has now become an ordinary phenomenon. Therefore, a global emergency must be declared for plastics. However, while producing a discourse here, adopting a discourse centered on studies that have not yet been scientifically reviewed, such as the recently published brain study, may cause some problems. Because although the researchers said in their articles that there is a very high amount of micro and nanoplastics in the brain, unfortunately, the method they use also strengthens the possibility of false positive detection. Maybe there are micro and nanoplastics in the brain again, but this amount seems a bit too much. However still reporting microplastics in human organs even a single piece is fair enough to take action.

Given the recent findings that brain samples contain an average of 0.5% plastic by weight, how do you perceive the long-term implications of such contamination on human health?

This paper has not yet been peer-reviewed, so it may be speculative to say anything about it. However, other studies in human organs show that bells are ringing for the generation of Homo plasticus.

In your opinion, how did we reach this alarming level of microplastic infiltration in human organs, and what were the major contributing factors?