Line of actual control

The beauty industry is obsessed with anti-ageing. Everyone wishes for that magic wand that would keep wrinkles at bay forever. While many wouldn’t be concerned about a brow lift until they cross 50, the latest skincare trends indicate an uptick among young adults in their late 20s and early 30s who’re taking an interest in Botox at the slightest signs of facial ageing.

Baby Botox, they call it. It typically refers to a smaller and subtler dose of botulinum toxin (Botox) injected into the facial muscles to reduce fine lines and wrinkles without completely freezing facial expressions. “Baby Botox is a cosmetic treatment that uses a highly diluted version of conventional Botox,” says Dr Geetika Srivastava, dermatologist and founder, Influennz Clinic, adding, “This diluted form is injected sub-dermally (just under the skin) across the face, offering a subtler approach compared to traditional Botox treatments.”

Why Choose Baby Botox

Baby Botox is generally aimed at younger adults in their late 20s to early 30s who are starting to notice the first signs of ageing. “While traditional Botox treatments have often been associated with more mature individuals, Baby Botox is designed for those who are proactive about maintaining a youthful appearance,” says Dr Mikki Singh, Founder and Medical Director of Bodycraft Clinic.

Unlike treatments such as vampire facials or fractional CO2 lasers, which require multiple sessions and have considerable downtime, Baby Botox offers a quick and effective solution with no downtime. Patients can return to their daily activities immediately after the procedure.