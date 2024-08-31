Line of actual control
The beauty industry is obsessed with anti-ageing. Everyone wishes for that magic wand that would keep wrinkles at bay forever. While many wouldn’t be concerned about a brow lift until they cross 50, the latest skincare trends indicate an uptick among young adults in their late 20s and early 30s who’re taking an interest in Botox at the slightest signs of facial ageing.
Baby Botox, they call it. It typically refers to a smaller and subtler dose of botulinum toxin (Botox) injected into the facial muscles to reduce fine lines and wrinkles without completely freezing facial expressions. “Baby Botox is a cosmetic treatment that uses a highly diluted version of conventional Botox,” says Dr Geetika Srivastava, dermatologist and founder, Influennz Clinic, adding, “This diluted form is injected sub-dermally (just under the skin) across the face, offering a subtler approach compared to traditional Botox treatments.”
Why Choose Baby Botox
Baby Botox is generally aimed at younger adults in their late 20s to early 30s who are starting to notice the first signs of ageing. “While traditional Botox treatments have often been associated with more mature individuals, Baby Botox is designed for those who are proactive about maintaining a youthful appearance,” says Dr Mikki Singh, Founder and Medical Director of Bodycraft Clinic.
Unlike treatments such as vampire facials or fractional CO2 lasers, which require multiple sessions and have considerable downtime, Baby Botox offers a quick and effective solution with no downtime. Patients can return to their daily activities immediately after the procedure.
The cost of Baby Botox varies depending on the number of units used. “Typically, around 50 units are required for the entire face in its diluted form. In India, the cost per unit of Botox ranges from Rs 450 to 550. Therefore, the total cost for a full-face Baby Botox treatment can be roughly calculated based on these rates,” shares Srivastava.
Do You Really Need It?
Genetic predisposition is a big tell-tale sign of needing Baby Botox. “If premature wrinkles run in your family, you might consider early preventative treatments. If you have a very expressive face, early treatments can help manage dynamic wrinkles,” avers Singh.
Dr Akanksha Singh Cornuit, Aesthetic Physician, Promed Aesthetics, says , “If you prefer a more natural look and want to maintain facial expression while softening the appearance of lines, Baby Botox is designed to provide subtle enhancement.” Individuals for whom lines appear only when making facial expressions, such as mild forehead lines, slight crow’s feet, or small frown lines between the eyebrows, are good candidates for the treatment.
Keep Realistic Expectations
Unlike higher doses of Botox that can freeze facial expressions, Baby Botox is designed to preserve natural movement while minimising the appearance of wrinkles. “You should still be able to smile, frown, and show other facial expressions,” concludes Cornuit, adding, “It may take a few days to notice the effects, and the full results usually develop within one-two weeks after treatment. Patience is key as the muscles gradually relax.”
Who Qualifies for Baby Botox?
Anyone over the age of 18 with the right indications can consider Baby Botox. It’s particularly effective for individuals seeking:
● Reduction of Open Pores: Baby Botox can significantly reduce the appearance of large pores, a common issue for those with oily skin, especially around the nose and chin.
● Improvement in Fine Lines: It helps in softening fine lines, providing a smoother skin texture.
● Skin Rejuvenation: The treatment offers a rejuvenated appearance with a lasting glow.
● Long-Lasting Glow: Achieve a fresh, radiant complexion without the downtime associated with other treatments.
How Does it Differ from Conventional Botox?
● Dilution: Botox is initially provided as a lyophilised powder and requires dilution with saline. For Baby Botox, the dilution is increased by 2 to 3 times compared to conventional Botox. This results in a milder effect that is ideal for surface-level treatments.
● Injection Depth: Traditional Botox is injected into the muscle, targeting deeper lines and wrinkles. In contrast, Baby Botox is injected into the skin, focusing on issues like fine lines, open pores, and overall skin texture.
● Results: While baby botox is targeting quality of skin, botox is targeting dynamic wrinkles of the face.