Product Review - Hello, Good Hair Days!

The monsoon months are not very kind to my hair. The texture is bound to get fizzy and rough. Truth be told, it's also a tad damaged due to chemical treatments, stress, and heat styling. The Dove 10-In-1 Deep Repair Treatment Hair Mask worked wonders on my hair.

The ingredients include a bio-protein to strengthen, plus coconut oil and peptides to hydrate. The after scent was unbelievably amazing. It's formulated for all hair types, but especially for damaged, rough hair and prone to breakage.

This mask made my hair feel stronger without feeling too heavy, and it was much shinier than it was before. Even after one use, my crispy, damaged ends looked a little softer. It's almost like when I first applied the mask, it had only started working its magic.

It makes sense that Dove suggests only using it once per week, as to let the ingredients seep into your hair and develop over days. Those of you wanting softer, shinier and smoother tresses won't be disappointed.

Dove 10-In-1 Deep Repair Treatment Hair Price: Rs 649

Available: Online and in stores