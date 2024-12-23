Switching off from work can be difficult but taking a proper break is good for your health

The benefits of taking break

Taking a break doesn’t just feel good, it’s been shown to benefit your health.

A 2017 meta-analysis of 86 studies revealed taking holidays can lead to reduced stress and less exhaustion during the holiday period.

So what do we do with all the extra time we have? Sleep more? Do more exercise? Studies show that’s exactly what happens when we are on holiday. We studied movement patterns of 375 adults during annual leave. We found people were more physically active, less sedentary and had more sleep each day – all of which are good for our health.

Holidays can also be associated with changes in how our body functions. A study of 112 holiday makers who attended a wellness resort for six days in the United States had increased heart rate variability which indicates greater resilience to stress.

Also, the odds of meeting metabolic syndrome criteria decreased with each break taken each year in a cohort of workers who took on average five holidays each year.