Product Review-No Kiss and Tell

Looking for everyday luxury for your lips? Give MARS Aqua Splash Tinted Lip Balm a try. Enriched with vitamin E, shea butter, jojoba oil and cocoa butter, it promises to nourish the lips.

Say goodbye to dry and chapped lips. A single generous application is enough to keep the lips hydrated for up to four hours, and there is no waxy coat on the lips.

The vibrant pop of colour is an added bonus. For a house party, or a picnic in the sun, you can happily shun any lipstick and let this lip balm work its magic, leaving your lips feeling soft and supple. An advantage it has over lipsticks, is that it doesn't leave stains.

While you may argue that long-lasting matte lipsticks are also transfer-proof, this lip balm adds a luscious touch, so important for wintry no-makeup looks. If that’s not enough, the product comes in eight delectable fruit flavours. And this price, it is a steal, to say the least.

MARS Aqua Splash Tinted Lip Balm Price: Rs 129

Available: marscosmetics.in