Product review: Every day is good hair day with 3TENX Hydra Revive

Monsoons have always spelled trouble for my hair. A hint of moisture in the air, and my hair literally stands on its ends. No amount of styling can control the frizz.

Thankfully, this time around I came across 3TENX Hydra Revive Shampoo and Conditioner. Packed with the goodness of Moroccan argan oil, the duo was a godsend for my hair.

After two washes, I could feel the change. The scalp was squeaky clean, cleaned of all the sweat and grime that accumulated due to humidity. The roots seemed strengthened and the hair had a voluminous look, without flyways. My dry and damaged hair looked revitalised.

After two days of the wash, my hair was still well in place. Also, sometimes effective conditioners promote dandruff on the scalp. It was not the case this time. My online grouse is that the quantity is too less. I used up the bottle in three washes.

Hydra Revive Shampoo Price: Rs 899

Hydra Revive Conditioner Price: Rs 899

Available: online