Embrace the Duality: Bold colours and fresh-face makeup dominate this season
Duality is the name of the beauty game this season. Bold, vibrant colours and the fresh-face makeup look are signature statements of the day right now. Whether lounging by the pool or attending a summer soirée, playing with opposites is the one.
Getting fresh is the phrase de jour after coloured mascaras made a comeback and deeply hydrated, glowing skin formed the it-look this season. The blush still rules along with the bronzer, but there are outliers as is the case with fashion sense. Leaving behind heavily contoured and overly matte looks, this year’s makeup is focused on elevated aesthetics, self-expression and embracing the unique you within.
Glow like your beau
This makeup trend speaks to blush applied in a way that mirrors the face of a flustered man – specifically your boyfriend – right after they've finished exercising. Instead of the apples of the cheek, 'boyfriend blush' is applied lower on the face, beneath the cheekbones from the ear towards the nose. Mimicking the rosy skin post-exercise, the boyfriend blush method is an easy way to make skin look youthful and outdoorsy. Pulling your blush placement down slightly makes skin look naturally healthy and, when using the right textures, is a nice way to add shape to the cheeks without getting into full-on contouring. The boyfriend blush poster boys are, unsurprisingly, Prince Harry and Prince William.
The blues we love
This trend is about going as dazzling as you desire with your makeup choices. Blue makeup was flagged as the beauty trend to watch out for at the beginning of the year. Inspired from American singer Billie Eilish’s latest song, BLUE, fashion and beauty influencers worldwide are crafting captivating videos that interpret the song’s melancholic tones through striking blue-themed makeup looks. To master this trend, you must fully embrace the colour blue. Whether it is applying shimmery sea blue eyeshadow or opting for bold dark blue eyeliner, the key is to go all out.
Wear it happy
This trend screams: Basic is boring. Popularly called dopamine makeup, the concept comes from dopamine decor and dopamine dressing. This trend has taken over the internet, with people rejecting the simple, curated aesthetics of recent years and embracing a new way to express individual style—to surround yourself with what makes you happy. These trends are all about focusing on choosing items with certain colour, texture, or style that spark joy, and ultimately, raise dopamine levels. For others, dopamine makeup is all about nostalgia and embracing the joy they first experienced with makeup—whether it be the bold blush of the ‘80s, the shimmery lids of the ‘90s, or simply adding a pop of colour to your daily glam.
Straight out of a fairytale
Dominated by candyfloss and glossy pink hues on a sheer base, versions of the trend have been spotted on many celebrities. Rosequartz makeup is all about looking ethereal, with washes of rose gold, shimmering accents, and a dewy glow that’ll make you look like you just stepped out of a fairytale. It’s the perfect antidote to all the bold make-up looks that have been going around for quite some time now. This make-up look is soft, romantic, and, most importantly, flattering for everyone. The most important step in this trend is to select the right shade of rosy blush.
