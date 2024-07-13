Master the Turkish get-up: A full-body exercise for strength and stability
The Turkish get-up turns the most basic daily task of getting up from a lying position and then lying back down into the most in-demand gym exercises. Shaaswat Banerjee, Centre Manager, Fitness First, Noida, says,
“This movement sounds simple but is done in a sequential method. If done correctly, it may reveal a lot about your body in terms of core strength, shoulder stability and legs.
The movement is not just for beginners but a lot of advanced athletes keep Turkish get up as a staple in their routine.
Here’s how you can do it:
Step 1
Lie flat on your back on an exercise mat.
If using a weight, hold it in your right hand keeping it close to your chest
Keep your right foot at hip width, not too wide or too narrow
Raise your right arm so that it’s extended and pointing towards the ceiling
Step 2
Don’t lean the kettlebell in the right hand forward
Raise your left shoulder and push your torso to an upright position
Sit up at an angle following the line of your arm
Step 3
Your right arm should remain towards the ceiling
Sit nice and tall still with your right arm pointing towards the ceiling
Push from your right heel and drive your hips into the air to go into a full hip extension
There should be a straight line between the kettlebell and the hand on the ground
Step 4
Swing your left leg underneath, so you’re in a half kneeling position
Your left knee should be under your left hip and your right foot remains flat on the ground
Bring your right leg into position so it’s pointing the direction as your left leg
Keep the weight straight above overhead as you do this
Step 5
Look forward and pull the ribcage up
Glutes should be tight
Drive through your front heel and stand up
Muscles Used
1. Hamstrings
2. Glutes
3. Quads
4. Hips
5. Core
6. Back stabilisers
7. Shoulder stabilisers
8. Forearms
Benefits of Turkish Get Ups
Protects your shoulders
The full Turkish get-up helps improve your shoulder stability and as a bonus makes sure your bigger shoulder muscles have a solid foundation to work from.
Develop your core
Turkish get up helps your rotational strength by working the muscular sling connections between your hips and shoulders.
Mobility and flexibility
Performing the Turkish get-up involves various joint movements, promoting better joint mobility and flexibility, especially in the hips, shoulders, and thoracic spine.
Functional strength
The exercise requires coordination between different muscle groups, promoting functional strength that translates to everyday movements and activities.
Posture gains
The Turkish get-up emphasises maintaining a stable and aligned posture throughout the movement. This can contribute to better overall posture.
Muscular endurance
Strengthening the stabilising muscles and improving joint mobility can help prevent injuries, especially in the shoulders and hips.