Master the Turkish get-up: A full-body exercise for strength and stability

The Turkish get-up turns the most basic daily task of getting up from a lying position and then lying back down into the most in-demand gym exercises. Shaaswat Banerjee, Centre Manager, Fitness First, Noida, says,

“This movement sounds simple but is done in a sequential method. If done correctly, it may reveal a lot about your body in terms of core strength, shoulder stability and legs.

The movement is not just for beginners but a lot of advanced athletes keep Turkish get up as a staple in their routine.

Here’s how you can do it:

Step 1

Lie flat on your back on an exercise mat.

If using a weight, hold it in your right hand keeping it close to your chest

Keep your right foot at hip width, not too wide or too narrow

Raise your right arm so that it’s extended and pointing towards the ceiling

Step 2

Don’t lean the kettlebell in the right hand forward

Raise your left shoulder and push your torso to an upright position

Sit up at an angle following the line of your arm

Step 3

Your right arm should remain towards the ceiling

Sit nice and tall still with your right arm pointing towards the ceiling

Push from your right heel and drive your hips into the air to go into a full hip extension

There should be a straight line between the kettlebell and the hand on the ground

Step 4

Swing your left leg underneath, so you’re in a half kneeling position

Your left knee should be under your left hip and your right foot remains flat on the ground

Bring your right leg into position so it’s pointing the direction as your left leg

Keep the weight straight above overhead as you do this

Step 5

Look forward and pull the ribcage up

Glutes should be tight

Drive through your front heel and stand up