Product Review - Fragrantly Refreshing

The Sebamed Clear Face Cleansing Foam is one of a kind. When applied on damp skin it does not form soapy lather. Instead, it has a soft creamy feel, leaving the skin feeling clean, of course, but also supple and hydrated.

And the effect stays on for long enough to apply the moisturiser ensuring that your skin doesn’t feel dry even for a second, which is likely because of the balanced pH level of 5.5.

While the product’s packaging mentions that it is useful for those with oily and acne-prone skin, it works equally well for dry skin like mine. Also, brownie points for the subtle soothing fragrance.

Equally hydrating is the Sebamed Lip Defense balm. I tried the cherry flavoured variant (they also have strawberry), and it starts working its magic right from the first application.

Again, this is a product with a sweet cherry fragrance, and has a slight tint, which makes it perfect for reapplication through the day. I like that it is not too glossy and sticky like most lip balms in the market. It gets absorbed quickly, making your lips feel plump instantly. Also, it has SPF 30, so sun protection is taken care of as well.

Sebamed Clear Face Cleansing Foam and Lip Defense balm Price: Rs 399, Rs 340

Available: online