The bedwetting fix
A common issue many parents struggle with is bedwetting by children. Also known as nocturnal enuresis, this condition is seen in kids from ages three to 12 and even into their early teens. Often, these children are casually labeled with mild ADHD or behavioural issues.
Bedwetting has various potential triggers, including delayed bladder maturation, stress, hormonal imbalances, and obstructive sleep apnea caused by enlarged tonsils or adenoids.
Obstructive sleep apnea, characterised by repeated pauses in breathing during sleep, can fragment sleep and reduce its quality, inadvertently causing bedwetting. It can also stem from deep emotional issues. Despite providing a safe home, clean food, and education, some children experience emotional insecurity, either at home or outside, such as being bullied at school or work. This can lead to low self-worth, addiction, anger, and mental and emotional scarring in children.
Don’t shame your child
To handle bedwetting, the first rule is never to make your child feel bad about it. Shaming or comparing them to others is counterproductive. If the issue isn’t medical, such as a weak bladder or urinary infection, it is often due to conscious or unconscious fears. Children can pick up fears from various sources like home conversations, school, media, and social interactions.
These fears can surface subconsciously at night, leading to bedwetting. Effective communication is crucial. Create a safe space for children to express their feelings without fear of judgment. Sit down with them, diagnose the root cause, and observe their emotions. Encourage them to express their fears, reinforcing that it is not a sign of weakness.
Love and understanding are key
Consistently express your love and create an environment where your child feels safe and supported. If bedwetting has a clinical cause, a pediatrician or sleep specialist may recommend a comprehensive evaluation, including a sleep study to assess sleep disorders like obstructive sleep apnea. Treatments like positive airway pressure, therapy might be suggested based on the severity of the condition.
Homeopathy from a qualified doctor can also be beneficial for bedwetting. Remember, a loving and understanding approach can help children feel secure and open, ultimately aiding in resolving bedwetting issues.
Establish a bedtime routine
Consider establishing a bedtime routine that promotes relaxation. Techniques such as reading a calming book, practicing gentle breathing exercises, or engaging in a quiet conversation can help ease any anxieties your child might have before sleep. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule is equally important, as it can regulate your child’s internal clock and improve overall sleep quality.
Parents can also encourage their children to use the bathroom right before bed. Making this a part of the nightly routine can help reduce the likelihood of accidents. For some children, using a nightlight in the bathroom or hallway can provide reassurance and make them more comfortable getting up during the night if needed.
In some cases, bedwetting alarms can be an effective tool. These devices detect moisture and sound an alarm to wake the child, helping them learn to respond to the sensation of a full bladder. Over time, this can train the brain to recognise and respond to bladder signals during sleep. By approaching bedwetting with empathy, patience, and practical strategies, you can help your child navigate this phase with confidence and resilience.
Coutinho is an integrative lifestyle expert