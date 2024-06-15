Despite improved WHO regulations, the world remains ill-prepared for the next pandemic

The international community’s recent failure to conclude a global pandemic agreement leaves large gaps in our capacity to deal with the next major infectious disease emergency.

The risk of another pandemic like COVID – the worst in a century – is increasing.

The World Health Organization (WHO) took an important step by adopting useful revisions to the existing legally-binding International Health Regulations.

But while this advance is something to celebrate, it is not enough. Even if governments approve the revised regulations, our best chance of preventing history repeating itself lies in a pandemic agreement.

Global responses to health hazards that cross borders date back to an international sanitary conference in 1851 which focused on measures to limit the spread of cholera. Since then, several initiatives have aimed to improve global health security, including the formation of the WHO itself in 1946.

The International Health Regulations of 2005 were a major step in this evolution. They ushered in the modern era of risk assessment and created a global surveillance system for public health emergencies of international concern.

Nonetheless, it was soon evident the new tools were limited in dealing with the increasingly complex and fast moving threat of zoonotic diseases (when an animal pathogen “spills over” to infect people).

Key changes to the International Health Regulations

Earlier this month, the 194 members of the WHO World Health Assembly passed by consensus several important amendments to the International Health Regulations, including:

adding a definition of a “pandemic emergency” to emphasise the importance of such events within the broader category of public health emergencies of international concern

increasing the focus on prevention with specific mention of “preparedness”

strengthening equitable access to medical products and finance, with specific mention of “equity and solidarity”, and a dedicated “coordinating financial mechanism”

requiring each state to establish a “national authority” to improve the implementation of the international health regulations within and among countries

requiring countries to build a core capacity for “risk communication including addressing misinformation and disinformation”

and modifying the “decision instrument” to enhance the detection of emerging respiratory infections with high pandemic potential.