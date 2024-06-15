Unveiling the magic of red light therapy in skincare
LED there be light! From the Kardashians in the West to Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the East, celebrities are pampering their skin with LED light therapy. This anti-ageing essential has increasingly become the go-to choice for effortless skin rejuvenation and the young look. But what makes red light therapy the most sought after treatment? Let’s delve deeper:
What is red light therapy?
The growing precedence of non-invasive therapies in the ambit of skincare has led to an uptick in the number of people who’re opting for procedures like red light therapy. Medically referred to as photobiomodulation (PBM) therapy, this procedure involves the use of low-level red-light wavelengths to penetrate the skin. The red or near-infrared light stimulates cellular activity, which may result in improved circulation, reduced inflammation, and enhanced cellular repair processes. We ask medical practitioners and skincare specialists to throw deeper insights into the trend.
How does it work?
“A key advantage of red-light therapy is its capacity to boost collagen production in the skin, with no downtime and fewer, if at all, side-effects,” says Dr Debjani Chakraborty, Sr Consultant at The Wellness Co. The collagen synthesis can aid in improving skin texture, diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, fostering overall skin rejuvenation. “Whether used as a standalone treatment or combined with other skincare techniques, red light therapy can assist individuals in achieving healthier, more vibrant skin without the necessity for invasive procedures or recovery time.
Realistic expectations for red light therapy include gradual improvements in skin tone, texture, and elasticity. While results vary depending on factors such as age and skin condition, many people notice reduced wrinkles, diminished acne scars, and more healthier-looking skin over time with consistent treatment. Dr Gayla Nagar, Director, Looks Aesthetics says that consistency is key, with regular sessions recommended to maintain and maximise the benefits. “Red light therapy can be combined with hydration and chemical peels. The timeline for seeing results from red light therapy varies from person to person. Some individuals will notice instant results while some might need more sessions to achieve the desired results.”
Potential risks
To ensure safe and effective use of LED light therapy, it is important to follow the recommended guidelines for session, duration and frequency. “Overuse may lead to unwanted side effects. While red light therapy offers promising benefits, cautious use and proper supervision are essential to mitigate potential risks,” says Dr Garima Gaur, Wellness Co. She says, “Individuals with sensitive skin or heat sensitivity should monitor their skin’s response and adjust therapy settings accordingly to avoid irritation or discomfort. Additionally, interactions with medications and underlying health conditions should be carefully evaluated by an experienced healthcare professional before starting therapy.”
Dr Geetika Mittal, Isaac Luxe says, “Additionally, some individuals may experience mild side effects such as temporary skin irritation or sensitivity. However, these side effects are typically mild.”
Are you too old or young for red light therapy?
“Red light therapy is suitable for adults who are seeking non- invasive methods to improve their skin health”, says Dr Nagar.
Using RLT for better skincare is the most common among middle-aged and older adults. The positive effects of this therapy are worth your time.
Popular LED light Colours
Red light: Your go-to for anti-aging, red light therapy is all about sparking collagen production.
Blue light: When acne's got you down, blue light steps up. It's a pro at taking on those pesky acne-causing bacteria.
Green light: Looking to fade pigmentation and even out your skin tone? Green light therapy helps reveal a brighter complexion for a more healthier look.
Potential risks
1. It can cause burns or tissue damage
2. Direct exposure to the eyes can be harmful
3. Adverse skin reactions
4. Inconsistent results
Who should avoid using RLT?
Pregnant women
Cancer patients
People with conditions that cause photosensitivity
People taking medications that cause photosensitivity
People with epilepsy
People with thyroid disorders