Unveiling the magic of red light therapy in skincare

LED there be light! From the Kardashians in the West to Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the East, celebrities are pampering their skin with LED light therapy. This anti-ageing essential has increasingly become the go-to choice for effortless skin rejuvenation and the young look. But what makes red light therapy the most sought after treatment? Let’s delve deeper:

What is red light therapy?

The growing precedence of non-invasive therapies in the ambit of skincare has led to an uptick in the number of people who’re opting for procedures like red light therapy. Medically referred to as photobiomodulation (PBM) therapy, this procedure involves the use of low-level red-light wavelengths to penetrate the skin. The red or near-infrared light stimulates cellular activity, which may result in improved circulation, reduced inflammation, and enhanced cellular repair processes. We ask medical practitioners and skincare specialists to throw deeper insights into the trend.

How does it work?

“A key advantage of red-light therapy is its capacity to boost collagen production in the skin, with no downtime and fewer, if at all, side-effects,” says Dr Debjani Chakraborty, Sr Consultant at The Wellness Co. The collagen synthesis can aid in improving skin texture, diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, fostering overall skin rejuvenation. “Whether used as a standalone treatment or combined with other skincare techniques, red light therapy can assist individuals in achieving healthier, more vibrant skin without the necessity for invasive procedures or recovery time.

Realistic expectations for red light therapy include gradual improvements in skin tone, texture, and elasticity. While results vary depending on factors such as age and skin condition, many people notice reduced wrinkles, diminished acne scars, and more healthier-looking skin over time with consistent treatment. Dr Gayla Nagar, Director, Looks Aesthetics says that consistency is key, with regular sessions recommended to maintain and maximise the benefits. “Red light therapy can be combined with hydration and chemical peels. The timeline for seeing results from red light therapy varies from person to person. Some individuals will notice instant results while some might need more sessions to achieve the desired results.”