You nailed it

Not too long after the craze around milky nails and the classic French mani reigned supreme among manicure lovers, a new nail fad has officially sailed into the beauty dock on Indian shores—BB Nails. True to its name, the manicure trend draws inspiration from the purpose of BB creams, and offers a clean, no-frills finish while enhancing the natural sheen of your nails with a glossy, nude finish.

A raging trend in the west; BB nails continue to attract buyers from various ages, owing to its minimalist and sophisticated appeal. “One of the primary reasons behind the rising popularity of BB nails is its understated elegance—you can’t go wrong with a classic style,” says Dipti Tamang, a senior nail trainer at Bodycraft Academy.

However, she gives a few doable post-nail care tips to ensure they don’t bear a stained appearance earlier than expected. “Daily moisturising of your nails is crucial after any kind of manicure/nail art to ensure that your nails and the cuticles stay hydrated, besides reducing the repeated use of acetone, which can ruin the texture of your nails.”

Echoing similar views is Santosh Kumar, Business Head-Luxury Division, SINH Salon, CIPL -RSPL Group, who says, “Taking care of your natural nails is much simpler as compared to maintaining artificial nails and nail extensions.” He further avers that the BB nail trend is focused on enhancing your existing features, concealing imperfections flawlessly, and achieving a natural yet perfectly polished look for your nails.