Product Review - Care for the Pair

The foremost reason I was excited about trying out the De-tan Foot mask by Dr Rashel Beauty Elixirs was convenience. It is essentially a serum filled bag that you put your foot in, fasten it with the in-built tape at the ankle, and then forget about it for the next 20 minutes.

No leaks, no mess, and your feet come out feeling visibly supple and hydrated. The de-tan results will obviously take several uses to appear. Not to mention that you must cleanse your feet before, and pat them dry after use, and although it doesn’t mention in the directions for use, but following up the mask with a moisturiser, especially for those with dry skin like mine, will definitely yield better results.

It’s like your regular skincare routine—cleansing followed by application of serum and then moisturiser—but for your feet. Now, the cons. There’s only one and it is not non-negotiable. The mask is made of a plastic-like material and feels like a wrapping paper around your feet, especially when you massage them (recommended for better absorption of serum), but that’s a compromise you can make to get a quick foot spa at home.

De-tan Foot mask by Dr Rashel Beauty Elixirs

Price: Rs 199

Available at: dr.rashel.in