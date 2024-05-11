Product Review - Armour with a Sheen

Immediately after application, you may be tempted to reject La Shield’s Pollution Protect Mineral Sunscreen Gel. Although it feels hydrating like a moisturiser, it has a visible white cast. But give it a minute, and let your skin absorb the product.

Lo and behold, you will have a glowing face, seemingly highlighted just at the right places. So, it not just functions as a moisturiser, but also as a strobe cream, which is great for an everyday finish where you may not want your face to look overdone with makeup, but also don’t want your skin to look dull and flaky.

Now, the technical benefits. It is infused with minerals such as zinc, which ensures that your skin remains hydrated, and titanium oxide, which offers UV protection. The gel has a high SPF of 40 PA+++, so there’s nothing to complain about there; neither is it overpriced—a 50 g tube costs Rs 299.

But if I do have to niggle, it would be that it doesn’t get absorbed well on the arms and hands (I like to apply sunscreen on exposed skin everywhere), and the white cast tends to accumulate in places and look shabby. But for the face, it may be one of the best affordable sunscreens out there.

La Shield Pollution Protect Mineral Sunscreen Gel Price: Rs 299

Available: Online