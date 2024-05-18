FSSAI warns fruit dealers against ripening mangoes with harmful calcium carbide

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has alerted traders, fruit handlers and Food Business Operators (FBOs) to strictly ensure compliance with the prohibition on calcium carbide for artificial ripening of fruits, particularly during the mango season.
Calcium carbide, commonly used for ripening fruits like mangoes, releases acetylene gas, which contains harmful traces of arsenic and phosphorus.
Recently, FSSAI seized 575 kg of mangoes worth Rs 72,000 from fruit stalls in Coimbatore after they were found to have been ripened using ethylene sachets in an unapproved way.
These substances, also known as ‘masala’, can cause serious health issues such as dizziness, frequent thirst, irritation, weakness, difficulty in swallowing, vomiting, skin ulcers, etc.
Additionally, acetylene gas is equally hazardous to those handling it.
There is a chance that calcium carbide may come in direct contact with fruits during application and leave residues of arsenic and phosphorus on them.
FSSAI also advised states' food safety departments and Union Territories to remain vigilant, take serious action, and deal stringently against those indulging in such unlawful practices as per the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 and Rules/Regulations.
Officials said that considering the dangers, using calcium carbide for ripening fruits has been banned under Regulation 2.3.5 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.
This regulation explicitly states, "No person shall sell or offer or expose for sale or have in his premises for sale under any description, fruits which have been artificially ripened by use of acetylene gas, commonly known as carbide gas."
Considering the rampant use of banned calcium carbide, FSSAI has permitted ethylene gas as a safer alternative for fruit ripening in India.
Ethylene gas can be used at concentrations up to 100 ppm (100 μl/L), depending upon the crop, variety and maturity.
Ethylene, a naturally occurring hormone in fruits, regulates ripening by initiating and controlling a series of chemical and biochemical activities.
Officials said that treating unripe fruits with ethylene gas triggers the natural ripening process until the fruit itself starts producing ethylene in substantial quantities.
Further, the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIB & RC) have approved Ethephon 39% SL for the uniform ripening of mangoes and other fruits.
FSSAI has published a comprehensive guidance document that suggests that food business operators follow the procedure for artificially ripening fruits.
This document outlines a standard operating procedure (SOP) incorporating all aspects of the artificial ripening of fruits by ethylene gas, viz. Restrictions, Requirements for Ethylene Ripening System/Chamber, handling conditions, sources of Ethylene Gas, Protocol for application of Ethylene gas from various sources, post-treatment operations, safety guidelines, etc.
Officials also said that in case the consumers notice any use of calcium carbide or any wrong practice of using ripening agents for artificial fruit ripening, the same may be brought to the notice of concerned State Commissioners of Food Safety for taking action against such violators.