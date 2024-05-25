Golden hour glam: The secret to radiant glow

Remember Hollywood diva Salma Hayek’s bare-faced, sun-kissed pictures from her 2023 vacation in Jordan? It broke the internet. That’s the power of the ‘golden hour’ or ‘magic hour’ as they call it—when the soft glow of the sun washes over the skin, making it appear as flawless as ever.

Well, it’s now the secret of some of the most attractive selfies on social media. “Golden hour glam is a makeup look inspired by the warm, soft light of the sun, creating a radiant glow. It emphasises golden and peachy tones on the face with luminous lips and highlighted skin,” explains Riya Pant, founder of clean beauty brand, Blur India.

The idea is to achieve a natural yet enhanced appearance that exudes warmth and radiance. “This new trend also reflects a makeup lover’s desire for glowing skin on vacation at the sunset hour,” shares Hitesh Dewett, senior training manager (international brands) at House Of Beauty.

Meanwhile, Aarushi Oswal, luxury makeup artist and co-founder of Océglow says that it is important to prep your face for that perfect glow.

The golden hour glam makeup trend is flattering on Indian skin tones. But what if it was possible to achieve this radiant look without waiting for the coveted hour post-sunset and after sunrise?