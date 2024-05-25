Product Review - Ace the face game

There’s nothing like a lovely slide of suede matte. Defi Beauty’s Lip Suede is perfect for this summer. Light as air and transfer-proof, it is a cool accessory for a hot day out. It gets an edge over other lippies, thanks to its weightlessness—you almost forget you are wearing it.

While I found the six shades flattering for the Indian skin tone, I had a little trouble with long wear. After almost four hours and exposure to AC, it slightly dries out the lip.

On the other hand, the PHAT Face Palette I tried from the same brand is an eye shadow set made in heaven. You can use it to enhance your eye game, or even use it on your face to add contour. I found the texture smooth to apply, and it melds easily into the skin—a brush is all you need, but even your fingers can do the trick.

The shades are just right for an all-day wear. I wish the brand could have added more shades in a pack. But I’m not complaining. The glow on my face speaks for itself.

PHAT Face Palette Price: Rs 2,450

Lip Suede Price: Rs 975

Available: defibeauty.in