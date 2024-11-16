The fitness guide to less being more

We all know the importance of exercising and the basics of a complete program: Cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises. It sounds simple, but when you look at a typical exercise schedule that includes all of these components, you see how tough it can be to fit everything in, especially if you have a busy schedule, which most of us do. That's where mini-workouts come in. Short workouts can be just as effective as longer, continuous workouts if you do them the right way.

Here are some mini workouts you can try at home:

SIDE LYING HIP ABDUCTION

You may not think about strengthening your hip muscles until they start to bother you, but reconsider, especially if you sit all day.

Steps

● Lie on your left side, supporting your head with the left hand and placing the right hand in front of your body.

● Keeping your legs straight, stack the right leg over the left leg, keeping your hips pointed forward.

● Lift your right leg up, maintaining your body’s position. Make sure your hips don’t open up.

● Return to the start position. Repeat for the desired number of reps, then perform on the other side.

CHAIR SQUAT

Squats can help strengthen your legs and core, which could make everyday movements easier. Starting with a chair underneath will help you master proper form.

Steps

● Stand in front of the chair with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes pointed slightly out.

● Hinging at your hips and bending your knees, lower back and down until your bottom touches the chair, allowing your arms to extend out in front of you.

● Push up through your heels and return to the starting position.