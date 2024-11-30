Product Review - The Curl Slay

Curls are easy to manage, said no one ever. But now, it all just might be easpy-peasy with the Moxie Curly Routine in your corner. It consists of a scalp-loving shampoo—one that doesn’t itch or make your scalp dry, a rich conditioner that’s like a TLC hug for your hair, a luxe curl defining cream—for that purrfect extra bounce in your stride, and styling serum gel that banishes frizz. It’s time to get, set, and take on the world!

Trust us when we say that your hair has never felt more tamed and beautiful. Moxie is just the right companion, making sure you have a head of hair with character, and not the negative kind. One wash will makes your scalp feel squeaky clean, and of course, it’s a big plus is that it smells great.

Want something better yet? Try Moxie On The Fly Hair Finishing Stick and watch those baby hairs turn slick and super stylish. One application will easily take you through the day it’s non-sticky formula makes sure you are not screaming for a wash right after.

The Moxie Curly Routine Price: Rs 2,570

On The Fly Hair Finishing Stick Price: Rs 545

Available: moxiebeauty.in