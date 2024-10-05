ADHD prescribing has changed over the years, a new guide aims to bring doctors up to speed

What is ADHD and how is it treated? Up to one in ten young Australians experience ADHD.

It is diagnosed due to inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity that has negative effects at home, school or work.

Psychostimulant medication is a central pillar of ADHD treatment.

However, the internationally recognised approach is to combine medicines with non-medical interventions in a multimodal approach.

These non-medical interventions include cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), occupational therapy, educational strategies and other supports.

Medication use has changed over time In Australia, Ritalin (methylphenidate) was originally the most prescribed ADHD medication.

This changed in the 1990s after the introduction of dexamphetamine, along with the subsequent availability of Vyvance (lisdexamfetamine).

Perhaps the most significant change has come with 'slow release' versions of the above medications that can last more than eight hours (longer than a school day).

When following clinical guidelines, prescribing medication for ADHD is safe practice.

Yet the use of amphetamines to treat young people with ADHD has caused public concern.

This highlights the importance of consistent guidelines for prescribing professionals.

Growth in diagnosis and prescribing Starting from low levels, there was a dramatic rise in diagnosis and drug treatment in the 1990s.

Much of this was overseen by a small number of psychiatrists and paediatricians in each state or territory.

While this promised the potential of consistency in the early days, it also raised concerns about best practice.

This led to the development of the first ADHD clinical guidelines by the National Medical Health and Research Council in 1997.