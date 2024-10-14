NPPA announces price increase of eight scheduled drugs by 50 per cent

NEW DELHI: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) announced on Monday that it has approved a 50 per cent increase in price for 11 scheduled formulations of eight drugs used in treating Asthma, Glaucoma, Thalassemia, Tuberculosis, mental health disorders, etc.

The step to raise the prices of drugs was taken after NPPA received applications from manufacturers for upward revision of prices citing various reasons.

“After detailed deliberations in the full authority meeting held on October 8 invoking extraordinary powers under Para 19 of the DPCO, 2013, and in the larger public interest, NPPA has approved an increase in the ceiling prices of eleven (11) scheduled formulations of eight (8) drugs by 50% of their current ceiling prices,” according to a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry.

“Most of these drugs are low-cost and generally used as first-line treatment crucial to the public health programmes of the country. These drugs are used for the treatment of Asthma, Glaucoma, Thalassemia, Tuberculosis, mental health disorders, etc,” it said.