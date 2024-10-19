Strong joints, stronger you

Joints undergo maximum wear and tear as one ages. The Sandhi as mentioned in Ayurveda is the term denoting the joint. It is made of asthi and majja with other structures like snayu, kandara, sira, giving it strength to perform its duty of various movements. As one ages , the vata dosha increases, bringing in deprivation of kapha causing trouble to the joints in the form of cracking sounds, pain etc.

Taking care of one’s joints on a routine basis must be prioritised especially when one crosses the age of 40. The knee joint, lower back, hip, neck and elbow are the most common ones that would be affected by wear and tear . Increased body weight massively adds to the strain put on the joint which needs to be prevented and worked upon.

Systemic disorders

Joint pains can be a part of systemic disorders coming under the spectrum of various arthritis like rheumatoid, seronegative, and lupus. Generally, it comes with feeling feverish, having muscle and body fatigue and pain in the small joints etc. Ayurveda looks at these conditions in the spectrum of three major diseases, “vataraktha”, “aamavata”, and “vata vyadhi”. Every case is examined and analysed with respect to the cause, clinical manifestation, aggravating and relieving factors, etc to come to a diagnostic conclusion. Systemic arthritis has to be managed medically.

Role of abhyanga

In general, abhyanga, which is the massage with a prescribed medicated oil suitable to the individual can be the best companion for joint care. Applying oil in the joints and massaging for 15-20 minutes and washing off with hot water helps reduce stiffness, mild inflammation, thereby reducing pain. However, not all are indicted for abhyanga, especially those who have a kapha, a dominant condition like fever, tenderness in joints, etc. If done wrongly, it can lead to negative results.