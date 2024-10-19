To herb or not to herb is the question
When the widely prescribed anti-anxiety medication Diazepam failed to ebb Karan Singh’s symptoms, he turned to a naturopath for help. He was advised to take 300 mg of Ashwagandha daily. “Within a month, I noticed fewer anxiety episodes, and after three months of consistent use, I was able to manage work-related stress better. I felt calmer, and in control of my emotions. My sensitivity to stressors also decreased,” says the 35-year-old marketing executive, who had symptoms such as excessive sweating, rapid breathing, dry mouth and nausea.
The same Ashwagandha, however, created more problems than solutions for Tanaya Nadkarni. The 29-year-old began consuming the herb in the form of a supplement, also containing Rhodiola Rosea and Ginseng, after learning their benefits online, to beat fatigue and poor concentration. Unlike Singh though, she soon developed side-effects like insomnia, digestive issues, and an increased heart rate. “I eventually went to the doctor, who advised me to stop taking the supplement,” recalls the Mumbai-based software engineer.
The What of It
Ashwagandha, said to have calming properties, belongs to a category of natural substances called adaptogens. Usually herbs, mushrooms or roots, they are believed to help the body adapt to stress, maintain balance, and support overall wellbeing. They have a long history of use in traditional medicine systems, but it has become commonplace in the present times owing to the increased stress levels among individuals. According to a 2023 study, 77 per cent of Indians experience at least one symptom of stress regularly.
Examples of adaptogens are aplenty. In India, among the most popular ones are Ashwagandha, Tulsi (holy basil) and Shatavari, which are used in Ayurveda to promote vitality, boost the immune system, and balance bodily functions. In traditional Chinese medicine, there’s Ginseng, Reishi mushroom, and Schisandra used for similar results.
The How of It:
Adaptogens can restore the body to a state of balance, or homeostasis by modulating the body’s stress response by either increasing or decreasing chemical reactions. For instance, if you’re stressed with elevated cortisol levels, an adaptogen may help reduce cortisol. Conversely, if you suffer from chronic fatigue and have low cortisol levels, an adaptogen could help raise them. “They are often combined with other medicinal plants to create formulas tailored to individual needs,” says Nisha, consultant dietitian and nutritionist at Motherhood Hospitals, Gurugram.
What particularly adds to their appeal is the ease in which they can be incorporated into one's daily routine. “Many people believe that adding Ashwagandha to the morning smoothie or coffee can help them stay calm, and holy basil with ginger and lemon can reduce stress and soothe the body,” says Riya Desai, senior dietitian at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road. This explains their popularity among athletes, businessmen, and students looking to improve their resilience to stress.
The Safety Question:
Since they are largely natural herbs, often people assume they do not have adverse consequences, but Nadkarni’s case proves otherwise. While all adaptogens help manage stress, each has unique benefits and distinct side effects. For instance, tulsi can cause nausea, diarrhea and low blood sugar. Shatavari is known to cause allergic reactions such as rashes and increased heart rate; and ginseng is sometimes found to be the culprit behind headaches, sleep problems and digestive issues in many.
Caution should be practised while consuming adaptogens also because of the limited scientific research available on them. “Much of the marketing also overstate their benefits. It’s important to approach adaptogens with a balanced perspective, recognising both their potential and the limitations of current scientific evidence,” says Nisha.
Those with conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or liver and kidney diseases are required to be extra careful, as are children, the elderly and pregnant and breastfeeding women. “Many adaptogens have not been thoroughly studied in these populations. For instance, Ashwagandha is often advised against during pregnancy due to potential effects on hormone levels and uterine activity,” says Desai. One should also not be hasty in replacing prescribed medication with adaptogens, warns Nisha. “Do consult a healthcare professional before combining adaptogens with prescribed treatments to avoid potential interactions,” she adds.
Natural or chemical, there is no one-rule-fits-all in medicine, and adaptogens are not an exception.
Remember this:
• Do start with small doses and pay close attention to how your body responds. Stop immediately if you notice any side effects.
• Do consult an expert to determine the right adaptogens and dosages for your specific needs.
• Don’t exceed the quantity recommended by an expert. Remember, anything in excess can be harmful to your health.
• Don’t use adaptogens if you have health conditions, without professional advice.
• Don’t combine multiple adaptogens,or take them with other supplements or medications.