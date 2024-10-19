To herb or not to herb is the question

Examples of adaptogens are aplenty. In India, among the most popular ones are Ashwagandha, Tulsi (holy basil) and Shatavari, which are used in Ayurveda to promote vitality, boost the immune system, and balance bodily functions. In traditional Chinese medicine, there’s Ginseng, Reishi mushroom, and Schisandra used for similar results.

The How of It:

Adaptogens can restore the body to a state of balance, or homeostasis by modulating the body’s stress response by either increasing or decreasing chemical reactions. For instance, if you’re stressed with elevated cortisol levels, an adaptogen may help reduce cortisol. Conversely, if you suffer from chronic fatigue and have low cortisol levels, an adaptogen could help raise them. “They are often combined with other medicinal plants to create formulas tailored to individual needs,” says Nisha, consultant dietitian and nutritionist at Motherhood Hospitals, Gurugram.

What particularly adds to their appeal is the ease in which they can be incorporated into one's daily routine. “Many people believe that adding Ashwagandha to the morning smoothie or coffee can help them stay calm, and holy basil with ginger and lemon can reduce stress and soothe the body,” says Riya Desai, senior dietitian at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road. This explains their popularity among athletes, businessmen, and students looking to improve their resilience to stress.

The Safety Question:

Since they are largely natural herbs, often people assume they do not have adverse consequences, but Nadkarni’s case proves otherwise. While all adaptogens help manage stress, each has unique benefits and distinct side effects. For instance, tulsi can cause nausea, diarrhea and low blood sugar. Shatavari is known to cause allergic reactions such as rashes and increased heart rate; and ginseng is sometimes found to be the culprit behind headaches, sleep problems and digestive issues in many.