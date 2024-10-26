Product Review - For Sunny Days and Beyond

The most important thing for me when it comes to using a sunscreen is that it doesn’t leave a white cast and Atulya didn’t disappoint. I've been using it for sometime now and I can already see the difference.

My skin feels protected and moisturised throughout the day. The highlight for me is that it is lightweight, non-greasy and non sticky.

It contains aloe vera, hibiscus and ginger extract which makes your skin feel radiant throughout the day. The price is also pocket-friendly. What I did not find appealing is the packaging.

I would go for it the second time because I used it already despite the unimpressive packaging. I would highly recommend the product for the ingredients and the great price point. You should definitely give it a try.

Product: Atulya Sunscreen SPF 50 Price: Rs 649

Available: Online