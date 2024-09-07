Product review - Glow, glowworm

When stepping out for a day or an evening out, using a basic foundation is generally a must. But most foundations are just that, they rarely have any skincare ingredient incorporated in them. And, if you are not careful with the kind you choose, they end up dehydrating the skin.

Tints are, of course, better that way, but sometimes they are too glossy. What if I told you that I found a product with the perfect balance between a tint and a foundation? I tried the Glow Burst Encapsulated Foundation by Lamior.

It offers bio-advanced encapsulated pigment micro-droplet technology in which pigment capsules are suspended in an ultra-hydrating skincare base to deliver unparalleled results in coverage, finish and skincare. It belnds in easily, you don’t need to use a face brush or a blending sponge. A quick application is all you need.

This foundation not only promises a sheen on the face, but is also packed with ceramides that promotes an even skin tone and helps fade dark spots. The best part is that it is lightweight—it’s like you are wearing nothing on your skin.

And if you spend most of your time in air-conditioned surroundings, this product is perfect as it amps up the required hydration for the skin. The glow lasts on the skin through the day! What more can you ask for?

Glow Burst Encapsulated Foundation Price: Rs 1,495

Available: lamior.com