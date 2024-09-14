Go soft, or go home

If slowing down brings you joy, this new workout trend is for you. Soft-Girl workout is a way to be proud of yourself for just moving. It is for people who need to find space for fitness but dread the idea of pushing too hard in the gym.

The routine can be a mix of weight lifting with some Pilates, Stretching, Yoga or Cosy Cardio. This workout involves lighter body-weight exercises performed at a slower, more mindful pace.

Delhi-based fitness instructor Rituraj Pandey says, “These workouts aren’t about pushing your limits but meeting your body where it is, especially on the tough days.

Fitness should be a sustainable part of your lifestyle, not just another stressor. This mindset shift can help you stay motivated and consistent, even when life throws you curveballs.”

The 12-3-30 routine

The 12-3-30 workout is a popular treadmill routine that started on TikTok. Content creator Lauren Giraldo introduced the trend. The name says it all: It requires setting the treadmill to incline at 12 percent, the speed at 3, and the length at 30 minutes. This workout claims to improve stamina, cardiovascular health, and lower body strength.

How cosy is your cardio?

It is a cardio workout with softer edges. This catchy phrase frames cardiovascular endurance exercise in a more relaxed, low-pressure sort of way. For example, a cosy cardio workout may combine different types of cardio exercises (walking, jumping jacks, cycling) with a cosy environment or activity as a way to make it more comfortable and approachable.

Some examples of cosy cardio routine:

● Walking on a treadmill or walking pad while watching your favourite show or YouTube video.

● Doing a slow, but still challenging workout while listening to an encouraging playlist.

● Jumping rope at home while listening to your favourite podcast or audiobook.