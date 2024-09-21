Every breath you take
The process of breathing was closely analysed by our ancient yoga masters, thereby giving birth to the wisdom of ‘Praanaayaama’. It can help you gain mastery over the easy flow of praana throughout the body, keeping you cool, irrespective of your situations and circumstances.
September 25th is celebrated as ‘world lung day’. It encourages all to take steps to make the air we breathe healthier, give equitable access to preventive services and treatments for respiratory conditions and work towards the goal of heathy lungs for all.
While we talk about these goals, it is unfortunate that respiratory disorders are on a rise in India. Staying confined to an indoor environment and being glued to your screens makes our kids prone to asthma. The rise in smoking cigarettes along with air pollution keeps the risk of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and lung cancer always high.
The hyper responsiveness of respiratory mucosa towards a variety of allergens, mostly from our industries and due to autoimmune attack, there is an increase in the rise of Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD). Increase of visceral fat keeps your snoring level high and makes you prone to Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), where the quality of sleep is depreciated leading to feeling sleepy during the day. There is a resurgence of pulmonary Tuberculosis in our society. In addition, many of our living spots happen to be in the areas of low air quality index.
In this juncture, the pertinent question that arises is how one may able to keep the lungs healthy and robust? The answer from Ayurveda is to take affirmative actions both at personal and community levels.
Ayurveda visualises the area of lungs as the residing centre of the kapha dosha, the vital force earmarked for the maintenance of stability, nourishment and sustenance of the body. In that territory the vaata dosha, which is the propellor of praana through the full body happens to work in full swing. Hence the activities that may create instability of both these forces can result in the breakdown of the respiratory function.
One of the prime actions shall come in terms of our food practices, which is to decide that we may eat always checking and respecting the status of agni, the conglomeration of factors that govern our metabolism. Before eating anything, a meal or a snack, one should keep checking that whether your appetite is sufficiently strong to digest the food you are going to take. May be very nourishing foods endowed with the best qualities may land you in trouble. Always remember to keep tab on the quantity of food you consume.
The everyday work may keep us sedentary and along with your preoccupations may hamper your urge to defecate, and that may disturb the balance of vaata dosha. In the long run that may impede the circulation of praana leading to lung diseases. Exercise will keep your fat levels burning. Keep your body lean and fit. Do remember that its designed to run, walk, swim and keep moving. That can increase the quality of kapha dosha there by keeping your lungs healthy and working.
The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala