The energy drink myth

The energy drink market promises you wings to fly and strength to endure a tornado maybe. However, experts have warned that these drinks may have harmful consequences, which has led many people to question their consumption. According to the US Energy Drinks Market Report 2024, “The energy drink market has experienced healthy growth, driven by a solid base of loyal consumers and new consumers.

The sales grew by 73 per cent from 2018-23, putting energy drinks on track to be a 30 billion USD market in the next five years.” Meanwhile, a 2024 report by Mordor Intelligence says that the India Energy Drinks Market size is estimated at 0.74 billion USD in 2024, and is expected to reach 1.01 billion USD by 2030.

What are energy drinks?

Beverages marketed to increase energy and mental performance are categorised as energy drinks. Most of these drinks do contain caffeine to stimulate brain function with increased alertness. Here are a few reasons responsible for making energy drinks popular.

● Energy drinks tend to be more popular among the urban population. Young adults and college students are often drawn to these beverages due to their association with a modern, active lifestyle.

● Attractive packaging may catch consumers' attention, and different sizes can cater to various consumption needs.