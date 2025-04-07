ADHD drugs could cause heart-related side effects, yet benefits outweigh risks: Study

NEW DELHI: A new study has found that ADHD medications could have cardiovascular side effects, such as increased blood pressure and heart rate, even as the benefits were found to outweigh the risks of taking these drugs.

Published in The Lancet Psychiatry journal, the study is the largest and most comprehensive analysis of the cardiovascular effects of drugs used to manage the neurodevelopmental disorder, researchers said.

"When it comes to taking any medication, risks and benefits should always be assessed together.

We found an overall small increase in blood pressure and pulse for the majority of children taking ADHD medications," lead author Samuele Cortese, University of Southampton, UK, said.

A patient with ADHD suffers from short attention spans and can display hyperactivity or restless behaviour.

Symptoms are usually diagnosed in childhood, which can sometimes continue into adulthood.

"Other studies show clear benefits in terms of reductions in mortality risk and improvement in academic functions, as well as a small increased risk of hypertension, but not other cardiovascular diseases. Overall, the risk-benefit ratio is reassuring for people taking ADHD medications," Cortese said.