Hydrating Hero

PAC Aqua Foam Primer is one of those rare products that genuinely elevates your entire makeup routine from the very first use. What sets it apart is its unique foam texture—light, airy, and almost cloud-like—which melts into the skin without leaving any heaviness or residue. What I appreciate most is how seamlessly it smoothes uneven texture and softens the look of pores. It creates a perfectly cushioned base that grips makeup just right, helping foundation glide on effortlessly and blend beautifully.

Even after hours of wear, the makeup stays intact with minimal touch-ups. No patchiness, no slipping, no dullness. The primer also gives the skin a subtle, healthy radiance. It’s not shimmery or oily; instead, it offers a natural, plump finish that makes any makeup applied on top look fresher and more refined. Whether you’re going for a no-makeup look or full glam, the PAC Aqua Foam Primer enhances the final result without overpowering your skin’s own texture.