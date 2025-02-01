Going home to heal

Migration to other parts of the world and leaving your homeland may not be easy for everyone, but it is situations and circumstances that make us do so. The migrant population is observed to be prone to a spectrum of health issues which if diagnosed early can be prevented. Here is how Ayurveda can help them.

Autoimmunity

With changed lifestyles and food habits, we see a significant percentage of the migrant population developing various autoimmune issues. It ranges from various kinds of joint pains, swelling, allergic reactions, hair loss, etc. Changed climatic conditions, like extreme cold or extreme heat, is also a triggering factor.

Neurological Issues

We could observe a range of neurological issues manifesting, especially in the early 30s and 40s more in those who migrated to European nations with extreme cold climatic conditions. Multiple sclerosis, neuropathies with numbness, tingling sensation, and burning sensation of upper and lower limbs are the common manifestations observed among the diaspora.

Behavioral Issues

The number of kids seen with autism, attention deficit issues, and hyperactive behaviour is seen more in the overseas diaspora. Many reasons could be attributed to this observation. Changed family circumstances, emotional and mental stress during pregnancy for women, and lack of parental nurturing due to work-related issues are some of them.