Going home to heal
Migration to other parts of the world and leaving your homeland may not be easy for everyone, but it is situations and circumstances that make us do so. The migrant population is observed to be prone to a spectrum of health issues which if diagnosed early can be prevented. Here is how Ayurveda can help them.
Autoimmunity
With changed lifestyles and food habits, we see a significant percentage of the migrant population developing various autoimmune issues. It ranges from various kinds of joint pains, swelling, allergic reactions, hair loss, etc. Changed climatic conditions, like extreme cold or extreme heat, is also a triggering factor.
Neurological Issues
We could observe a range of neurological issues manifesting, especially in the early 30s and 40s more in those who migrated to European nations with extreme cold climatic conditions. Multiple sclerosis, neuropathies with numbness, tingling sensation, and burning sensation of upper and lower limbs are the common manifestations observed among the diaspora.
Behavioral Issues
The number of kids seen with autism, attention deficit issues, and hyperactive behaviour is seen more in the overseas diaspora. Many reasons could be attributed to this observation. Changed family circumstances, emotional and mental stress during pregnancy for women, and lack of parental nurturing due to work-related issues are some of them.
Changed Seasonal Rhythms
Our body is always in continuous interaction with the environment. Changes in nature brings in physiological, metabolical, and psychological alterations within each one of us. Becoming aware of it and tuning one’s body according to the changing situations through the seasonal regimen, the rithucharya as advocated in Ayurveda, is important for us to be healthy.
Changed Biological Rhythms
We are most connected to our light and energy provider - the sun. We are most active metabolically during the peak time of day and least active when the sun goes down. There is a huge variation in the timings of sunrise and sunset globally. One has to become aware of it, observe one’s body, and set their daily routine accordingly.
Changed Sociocultural Atmosphere
Adapting to a new country’s rules and ways of living may not be smooth for all. This can again disturb the internal milieu.
How to Tackle
Food must be consumed according to one’s health needs and nature. Pitha Prakruthi people must avoid t spicy, salty, and sour food. Kaph people must avoid cold, oily, heavy food that is difficult to digest; vata dominant individuals must always be aware of constipation; they must keep away from dry food.
The Adaptable Practices
The rithucharya, or seasonal detoxification to keep oneself healthy is important. Consulting an ayurvedic physician can put forward the personalised approach, according to Prakrithi. Practices of Abhyanga (oil massage), Shiroabhyanaga (oil massage over the head), Udvartana (powder massage), Virechana (therapeutic purgation), Nasya (nasal administration of medicine), etc are advised accordingly.
Dr Ramya Alakkal
The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala