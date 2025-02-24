Skincare is Self-care
Hydrating your skin goes beyond just slapping on some moisturiser; it’s a comprehensive approach that combines external skincare with internal nourishment. Whether you’re 16 or 60, staying hydrated is the secret to achieving that coveted glow we all desire.
Damp Skin is Happy Skin
Let’s start with the basics: think of your skin as a sponge. It absorbs products much more effectively when it’s slightly damp. So, here’s the key: avoid applying skincare to dry skin. After cleansing, gently pat your face dry—treat it with the gentleness of a fluffy bunny. Definitely don’t go all out like a dacoit scrubbing away at grime! Keep it delicate and kind. When your skin is still a bit damp, it’s the ideal time to lock in moisture.
Hydration Begins Within
When discussing skin hydration, water is the star of the show. Forget just the standard 8 glasses a day; depending on your lifestyle and environment, adults should aim for about 3 to 5 litres of water daily (that’s roughly 10–17 cups for those who prefer to visualise).
Moisturise at Any Age
Moisturising is essential for everyone, regardless of skin type. If you have oily skin, look for a lightweight, gel-based moisturiser that offers hydration without blocking your pores. Trust me, your skin will appreciate it. Remember, consistency is crucial—apply your moisturiser morning and night, every day. Your skin works hard, so your skincare routine should too!
Nourish Your Skin from Within
Hydration goes beyond what you apply to your skin; it’s also about your diet. Omega-3, 6, and 9 fatty acids are vital allies for your skin. You’ll find these nutrients in foods like walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds. They contribute to maintaining your skin’s natural oil balance, which is pivotal for proper hydration.
Next time you’re munching on a snack, consider its impact on your skin. A handful of nuts or a smoothie enriched with seeds can significantly enhance your skin’s glow. It’s all about nourishing your skin from within.
Additional Tips for Maintaining Skin Hydration
1. Hydrate Your Environment: If you’re living in a dry area or always chilling in AC, grab a humidifier to keep the air (and your skin) from getting too dry.
2. Be Gentle with Your Skin: Avoid skincare products loaded with alcohol; go for gentle, hydrating cleansers, and don’t overdo it with exfoliating.
3. Protect Your Skin from the Sun: Sunscreen isn’t just for the beach—it’s a daily must! UV rays can dry out your skin and speed up ageing, so slap on a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher, even on cloudy days.
4. Lukewarm is the New Hot: Don’t worry—you don’t have to go cold turkey (literally). Lukewarm water is the way to go when it comes to showering. It is warm enough to feel comfortable but not so hot that it strips your skin of its natural moisture. Here’s the perfect shower routine:
● Keep it Short and Sweet: Aim for a 5-10 minute shower. The longer you stay in, the more moisture your skin loses.
● Gentle Cleansers Only: Avoid harsh soaps and opt for gentle, hydrating cleansers that won’t dry out your skin.
Love Your Skin
Hydrate, moisturise, and nourish your skin from inside out. Before you green signal your routine, get it approved by your trusted dermatologist.
Dr Deepali Bhardwaj
Anti-Skin Allergy Specialist & Dermatologist
at Centre for Skin and Hair Pvt Ltd, Defence Colony, Delhi
askdrdeepali@yahoo.com