Skincare is Self-care

Hydrating your skin goes beyond just slapping on some moisturiser; it’s a comprehensive approach that combines external skincare with internal nourishment. Whether you’re 16 or 60, staying hydrated is the secret to achieving that coveted glow we all desire.

Damp Skin is Happy Skin

Let’s start with the basics: think of your skin as a sponge. It absorbs products much more effectively when it’s slightly damp. So, here’s the key: avoid applying skincare to dry skin. After cleansing, gently pat your face dry—treat it with the gentleness of a fluffy bunny. Definitely don’t go all out like a dacoit scrubbing away at grime! Keep it delicate and kind. When your skin is still a bit damp, it’s the ideal time to lock in moisture.

Hydration Begins Within

When discussing skin hydration, water is the star of the show. Forget just the standard 8 glasses a day; depending on your lifestyle and environment, adults should aim for about 3 to 5 litres of water daily (that’s roughly 10–17 cups for those who prefer to visualise).

Moisturise at Any Age

Moisturising is essential for everyone, regardless of skin type. If you have oily skin, look for a lightweight, gel-based moisturiser that offers hydration without blocking your pores. Trust me, your skin will appreciate it. Remember, consistency is crucial—apply your moisturiser morning and night, every day. Your skin works hard, so your skincare routine should too!

Nourish Your Skin from Within

Hydration goes beyond what you apply to your skin; it’s also about your diet. Omega-3, 6, and 9 fatty acids are vital allies for your skin. You’ll find these nutrients in foods like walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds. They contribute to maintaining your skin’s natural oil balance, which is pivotal for proper hydration.

Next time you’re munching on a snack, consider its impact on your skin. A handful of nuts or a smoothie enriched with seeds can significantly enhance your skin’s glow. It’s all about nourishing your skin from within.