New hormones to treat and prevent wrinkles and hair graying

CHENNAI: The medical community has so far relied on only a few hormones, such as topical retinoids and estrogen, in clinical practice as anti-aging treatments for the skin. These hormones are primarily used to treat menopause-related side effects.

However, a new study from the University of Munster in Germany explores a broader class of hormones and their potential anti-aging properties for the skin. This research highlights hormones that influence key causes of skin aging, such as the degradation of connective tissue (leading to wrinkles), stem cell survival, and the loss of pigment (causing hair graying).

The study examines several key hormones involved in skin aging, including insulin-like growth factor 1, growth hormone, estrogens, retinoids, and melatonin.

Published in the medical journal Endocrine Reviews, the study suggests that some of these hormones may have anti-aging effects and could potentially be used in the future to prevent skin aging.