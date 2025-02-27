New hormones to treat and prevent wrinkles and hair graying

CHENNAI: The medical community has so far relied on only a few hormones, such as topical retinoids and estrogen, in clinical practice as anti-aging treatments for the skin. These hormones are primarily used to treat menopause-related side effects.
However, a new study from the University of Munster in Germany explores a broader class of hormones and their potential anti-aging properties for the skin. This research highlights hormones that influence key causes of skin aging, such as the degradation of connective tissue (leading to wrinkles), stem cell survival, and the loss of pigment (causing hair graying).
The study examines several key hormones involved in skin aging, including insulin-like growth factor 1, growth hormone, estrogens, retinoids, and melatonin.
Published in the medical journal Endocrine Reviews, the study suggests that some of these hormones may have anti-aging effects and could potentially be used in the future to prevent skin aging.
Lead researcher Dr. Markus Böhm from the University of Münster explains, "The skin, being the largest organ, undergoes both intrinsic aging (chronological) and extrinsic aging (caused by environmental factors like sun exposure). The study emphasizes that the skin is not only affected by hormones but is also a significant site of hormone production itself."
Dr. Bohm also highlights melatonin's potential as an anti-aging agent due to its small size, low cost, and well-tolerated nature. "It acts as both a direct and indirect antioxidant and regulates mitochondrial metabolism," he said in a Wednesday report by Science Daily.
The study also uncovered surprising effects on skin and hair aging when certain hormones are deficient. The researchers examined the roles of other endocrine factors, such as α-melanocyte-stimulating hormone (which affects skin pigmentation), members of the hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid axis, oxytocin, endocannabinoids (found in CBD products), and peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor modulators. These hormones demonstrated promising effects on UV-induced genotoxic stress, which plays a crucial role in photoaging and pigment synthesis in the skin and hair.
The researchers believe that further investigation into these hormones could lead to new treatments for both preventing and treating skin aging.