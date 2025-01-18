Nailing the glam game
With every season, come new makeup trends. While some may seem bizarre, the trend this season for nail colours will not really push you too much out of your comfort zone. Though neutrals will always be popular, we can expect to see an influx of signature shades falling back into favour. Here are the five nail colour trends, that will be huge this year. It’s time to slay the nail game.
Mocha Brown
With Mocha Mousse being called the colour of the year, the beauty girls would obviously try it to ace the nail game. Brown has been trending across fashion and beauty for a while as one of the leading luxury colours.
● Shape and smooth with the nail file trio
● Clean and care for your cuticles
● Trim nails with precision using beryl clippers
● Apply the mocha mousse colour
● Finish with bare nail treatments
Metallic Nails
This trend has skyrocketed in popularity and become a go-to in the beauty industry. It is more about making a statement than just looking good and is considered futuristic. Here’s how you can do it:
● File and buff your nails to prepare them for gel polish
● Paint on a gel nail polish base layer
● Brush on coloured gel nail polish
● Place your hands under a UV or LED lamp to cure the polish
● Finish the gel manicure with a top coat or another layer of base coat
Cat Eye Nails
This trend has been trickling back for a while now, with Google searches for it going up by 5,000 per cent.
● Apply a thin layer of UV gel base coat to your nails.
● Choose a magnetic UV gel polish
● Before curing the UV gel polish, hold a special nail art magnet close to the surface of your nail
● For extra shine, apply a UV gel top coat
● Wipe your nails with a lint-free wipe soaked in nail cleanser
● Finish by applying cuticle oil to nourish your nails and skin
Ombre Nails
Ombre for nails started off as a layer of soft pink flowing into the quintessential French tip. However, today, there are a mind-boggling number of renditions. Here’s how you can do it.
● Grab two or more nail paints, preferably from the same colour family
● Apply a layer of the base shade
● Now, add the other colours in vertical lines across the cross-section of the sponge
● Make sure there’s no space between the shades. Stamp this sponge on your nail
● Remove any excess nail paint on the skin with a nail polish remover. Secure the ombre nail design with a top coat