Nailing the glam game

With every season, come new makeup trends. While some may seem bizarre, the trend this season for nail colours will not really push you too much out of your comfort zone. Though neutrals will always be popular, we can expect to see an influx of signature shades falling back into favour. Here are the five nail colour trends, that will be huge this year. It’s time to slay the nail game.

Mocha Brown

With Mocha Mousse being called the colour of the year, the beauty girls would obviously try it to ace the nail game. Brown has been trending across fashion and beauty for a while as one of the leading luxury colours.

● Shape and smooth with the nail file trio

● Clean and care for your cuticles

● Trim nails with precision using beryl clippers

● Apply the mocha mousse colour

● Finish with bare nail treatments

Metallic Nails

This trend has skyrocketed in popularity and become a go-to in the beauty industry. It is more about making a statement than just looking good and is considered futuristic. Here’s how you can do it:

● File and buff your nails to prepare them for gel polish

● Paint on a gel nail polish base layer

● Brush on coloured gel nail polish

● Place your hands under a UV or LED lamp to cure the polish

● Finish the gel manicure with a top coat or another layer of base coat