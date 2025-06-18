Health search activity surges in India as COVID-19 cases rise past the 7,000 mark

CHENNAI: As India sees a concerning rise in COVID-19 cases, with active cases crossing 7,000 according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Justdial have recorded a significant spike in COVID-related queries across the country.

Justdial data alone highlights a marked shift in public behaviour, with citizens actively searching for testing facilities, insurance options, and vaccination centres in response to growing health concerns. Nationwide trends show a dramatic 153% increase in COVID-related searches in May 2025 compared to April. This surge reflects heightened public awareness and a proactive approach to the virus’s resurgence.

Searches for government testing centres have risen eightfold, matching the spike in interest for private centres. Insurance-related queries are up 77% nationwide, underscoring concern over medical expenses. Searches for Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) vaccination centres have tripled, indicating renewed interest in preventive care.

The data suggests that people are not only seeking information but actively preparing for potential health challenges by exploring their options for testing, treatment, and financial protection.