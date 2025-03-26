Aplastic anemia that took away Shihan Hussaini's life: Explained

CHENNAI: Actor Shihan Hussaini passed away due to a rare but serious health condition known as aplastic anemia, which led to leukemia or blood cancer in general terms. Aplastic anemia is a rare disease in which the bone marrow produces fewer or no stem cells, which are necessary for blood production. This condition is often triggered by cancer treatments like high-dose chemotherapy or radiation therapy, which can damage healthy stem cells.

The actor, a multitalented personality known for his involvement in sports such as karate and archery, as well as his skills in sculpture and painting, passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in Chennai.

Medical experts clarify that aplastic anemia itself is not cancer, but it can lead to blood disorders, including leukemia, due to the lack of blood-producing stem cells in the bone marrow. The exact causes of this condition are still not fully understood and require further research. Ironically, Hussaini had donated his body for medical research.

Shihan made his acting debut in K. Balachander's Punnagai Mannan and went on to showcase his acting talent in several films, including Velaikaran, Unnai Solli Kutramillai, Vedan, My India, Badri, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Chennai City Gangsters. He had also worked on the Hollywood production Bloodstone in 1988.

Known as "HU" in both his film and sports circles, Hussaini recently shared in a Facebook post that he had donated his body for medical research. The post read, "Signed it. This will be used for teaching purposes for anatomy to medical students. I am very, very happy to be of use for teaching, even after my death. 'Preparing for death but not giving up.'"

In cases of aplastic anemia, the body fails to produce enough new blood cells due to the destruction of stem cells in the bone marrow. As a result, the bone marrow becomes either completely empty (aplastic) or nearly empty (hypoplastic).

While aplastic anemia is not a form of cancer, it can sometimes be linked to leukemia and may be triggered by cancer treatments. The disease may not show symptoms early on, but as blood cell counts drop, symptoms can include fatigue, weakness, headaches, dizziness, fast or irregular heart rate, shortness of breath, and fever.

Aplastic anemia can also cause pale skin, skin rashes, and frequent bleeding from the nose and gums. Patients may also be at increased risk of infections (due to low white blood cell counts) and experience easy bruising or bleeding (due to low platelet counts).

The treatment for aplastic anemia depends on the severity of the condition and the patient's age. Common treatments include blood transfusions to manage symptoms—such as red blood cell transfusions to combat anemia and fatigue, and platelet transfusions to prevent excessive bleeding.

Stem cell transplants are another option, provided a suitable donor is found. This may involve chemotherapy or radiation therapy to destroy the faulty bone marrow, followed by an infusion of healthy donor stem cells to restore blood production.

Immunosuppressive medications may also be used if the condition is believed to be autoimmune-related, in order to suppress the immune system. Early detection and treatments such as blood transfusions, stem cell transplants, or immunosuppressive therapy can help manage and improve the condition, which disrupts the production of blood cells, significantly affecting a person’s health.