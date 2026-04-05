The Barrier Reset

The skin barrier—the outermost layer of the skin—acts as a crucial shield against pollutants, microbes and irritants while also preventing moisture loss. When this barrier is compromised, the skin often turns reactive and sensitive, appearing dehydrated despite regular moisturising and becoming prone to redness, stinging and flare-ups. Dermatologists are increasingly reporting a rise in barrier-damaged skin, commonly linked to over-exfoliation, excessive use of active ingredients such as retinoids and acids, heightened pollution exposure, and the growing pressure for quick, visible results. Reflecting this shift, nearly 70 per cent of adults globally now identify as having sensitive skin, a concern closely tied to underlying barrier dysfunction.

Why doing more makes it worse

Layering multiple actives can overstimulate and thin the barrier

Frequent switching of products prevents the skin from stabilising

Even “good” ingredients can cause irritation when the barrier is already weak

Signs your routine is too much: