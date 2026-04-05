Health

The Barrier Reset

When your skincare routine starts working against you, the answer isn’t more—it’s repair
The Barrier Reset
VLG
Rishabh Thakur
Updated on
3 min read

The skin barrier—the outermost layer of the skin—acts as a crucial shield against pollutants, microbes and irritants while also preventing moisture loss. When this barrier is compromised, the skin often turns reactive and sensitive, appearing dehydrated despite regular moisturising and becoming prone to redness, stinging and flare-ups. Dermatologists are increasingly reporting a rise in barrier-damaged skin, commonly linked to over-exfoliation, excessive use of active ingredients such as retinoids and acids, heightened pollution exposure, and the growing pressure for quick, visible results. Reflecting this shift, nearly 70 per cent of adults globally now identify as having sensitive skin, a concern closely tied to underlying barrier dysfunction.

Why doing more makes it worse

  • Layering multiple actives can overstimulate and thin the barrier

  • Frequent switching of products prevents the skin from stabilising

  • Even “good” ingredients can cause irritation when the barrier is already weak

Signs your routine is too much:

  • Tightness within hours of cleansing

  • Products suddenly stinging

  • Makeup sitting unevenly

  • Persistent redness

“The strongest skin is not the one overloaded with actives, but the one with a healthy barrier. Beta-glucan works quietly but effectively—drawing moisture into the skin while reinforcing its protective layer.”

Dr Karuna Malhotra, Cosmetologist

What is beta-glucan?

A naturally occurring polysaccharide, beta-glucan is a long-chain sugar molecule derived from sources such as oats, yeast, and mushrooms or other fungi. In skincare, it is valued for its dual function as a humectant—helping the skin retain moisture—and a soothing agent that calms irritation and supports barrier repair. Unlike acids or retinoids, beta-glucan does not accelerate exfoliation—it supports rather than stresses the skin.

How does it work?

  • Deep hydration: Attracts and retains water in the skin’s outer layer

  • Barrier reinforcement: Strengthens the lipid matrix that holds skin cells together

  • Reduces transepidermal water loss: Improves moisture retention

  • Anti-inflammatory action: Calms redness and irritation

  • Supports healing: Aids skin recovery after damage or irritation

  • Improves tolerance: Makes skin more resilient to actives over time

Who should use beta-glucan

  • Sensitive or reactive skin types

  • Over-exfoliated or barrier-damaged skin

  • Acne-prone skin needing calming support

  • Post-treatment skin (peels, retinoids, lasers)

    Anyone experiencing:

  • Redness

  • Tightness

  • Dehydration

Why it’s gaining attention now

  • Fits into the shift from “fast results” to “skin health”

  • Works well in minimal routines focused on recovery

  • Compatible with most ingredients, making it easy to layer

  • Especially relevant as more people report sensitive or reactive skin

DOs

  • Use beta-glucan when skin feels irritated or reactive

  • Keep routines minimal during barrier repair

  • Apply it before heavier creams

  • Be consistent and patient

DON’Ts

  • Expect instant exfoliation or dramatic change

  • Layer it alongside multiple strong actives during active irritation

  • Treat it as a substitute for sunscreen

  • Ignore persistent burning or stinging

What recovery-focused skincare looks like

Strip routine down to essentials:

  • Gentle cleanser

  • Barrier-repair moisturiser

  • Sunscreen

Pause or reduce:

  • Exfoliating acids

  • Retinoids

  • Over-layering serums

  • Introduce supportive ingredients like beta-glucan

Focus on:

  • Consistency over experimentation

  • Healing over correcting

Key priorities now include:

  • Barrier repair

  • Microbiome balance

  • Anti-inflammatory care

The goal is no longer instant glow—but stable, predictable skin

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