The Barrier Reset

The skin barrier—the outermost layer of the skin—acts as a crucial shield against pollutants, microbes and irritants while also preventing moisture loss. When this barrier is compromised, the skin often turns reactive and sensitive, appearing dehydrated despite regular moisturising and becoming prone to redness, stinging and flare-ups. Dermatologists are increasingly reporting a rise in barrier-damaged skin, commonly linked to over-exfoliation, excessive use of active ingredients such as retinoids and acids, heightened pollution exposure, and the growing pressure for quick, visible results. Reflecting this shift, nearly 70 per cent of adults globally now identify as having sensitive skin, a concern closely tied to underlying barrier dysfunction.
Why doing more makes it worse
Layering multiple actives can overstimulate and thin the barrier
Frequent switching of products prevents the skin from stabilising
Even “good” ingredients can cause irritation when the barrier is already weak
Signs your routine is too much:
Tightness within hours of cleansing
Products suddenly stinging
Makeup sitting unevenly
Persistent redness
“The strongest skin is not the one overloaded with actives, but the one with a healthy barrier. Beta-glucan works quietly but effectively—drawing moisture into the skin while reinforcing its protective layer.”
Dr Karuna Malhotra, Cosmetologist
What is beta-glucan?
A naturally occurring polysaccharide, beta-glucan is a long-chain sugar molecule derived from sources such as oats, yeast, and mushrooms or other fungi. In skincare, it is valued for its dual function as a humectant—helping the skin retain moisture—and a soothing agent that calms irritation and supports barrier repair. Unlike acids or retinoids, beta-glucan does not accelerate exfoliation—it supports rather than stresses the skin.
How does it work?
Deep hydration: Attracts and retains water in the skin’s outer layer
Barrier reinforcement: Strengthens the lipid matrix that holds skin cells together
Reduces transepidermal water loss: Improves moisture retention
Anti-inflammatory action: Calms redness and irritation
Supports healing: Aids skin recovery after damage or irritation
Improves tolerance: Makes skin more resilient to actives over time
Who should use beta-glucan
Sensitive or reactive skin types
Over-exfoliated or barrier-damaged skin
Acne-prone skin needing calming support
Post-treatment skin (peels, retinoids, lasers)
Anyone experiencing:
Redness
Tightness
Dehydration
Why it’s gaining attention now
Fits into the shift from “fast results” to “skin health”
Works well in minimal routines focused on recovery
Compatible with most ingredients, making it easy to layer
Especially relevant as more people report sensitive or reactive skin
DOs
Use beta-glucan when skin feels irritated or reactive
Keep routines minimal during barrier repair
Apply it before heavier creams
Be consistent and patient
DON’Ts
Expect instant exfoliation or dramatic change
Layer it alongside multiple strong actives during active irritation
Treat it as a substitute for sunscreen
Ignore persistent burning or stinging
What recovery-focused skincare looks like
Strip routine down to essentials:
Gentle cleanser
Barrier-repair moisturiser
Sunscreen
Pause or reduce:
Exfoliating acids
Retinoids
Over-layering serums
Introduce supportive ingredients like beta-glucan
Focus on:
Consistency over experimentation
Healing over correcting
Key priorities now include:
Barrier repair
Microbiome balance
Anti-inflammatory care
The goal is no longer instant glow—but stable, predictable skin