Health threats continue to grow, fuelled by climate impacts, environmental degradation: WHO

NEW DELHI: Health threats globally continue to grow, fuelled by climate impacts, environmental degradation, geopolitical tensions and shifting demographics, said WHO on Monday.

On the occasion of World Health Day 2026, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said these challenges include persistent diseases and strained health systems as well as emerging diseases with epidemic or pandemic potential.

“Science is one of humanity’s most powerful tools for protecting and improving health,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO.

“People in every country live longer and healthier lives on average today than their ancestors did, thanks to the power of science. Vaccines, penicillin, germ theory, MRI machines and the mapping of the human genome are just some of the achievements that science has delivered that have saved lives and transformed health for billions of people.”

Calling on people to renew their commitment to working together and supporting science as the twin engines driving better health, under the World Health Day 2026 theme: “Together for health. Stand with science,” the WHO said human health has been profoundly transformed over the past century, largely due to scientific progress and international collaboration.

The global maternal mortality rate has fallen by more than 40% since 2000, and deaths among children under five have been reduced by over 50%.

Advances in technology, scientific knowledge and skills, and collaboration between different disciplines, sectors and countries continue to turn once-life-threatening health challenges – such as elevated blood pressure, cancer diagnoses or HIV infection – into manageable health issues, extending and improving lives worldwide.

“Across the globe, thousands of scientists – together with organizations such as WHO – are accelerating research and developing policies, tools and innovations needed to protect communities today and safeguard the health of future generations,” the WHO said.