Menopause products are having a hot minute. But doctors urge women to be wary of the marketing surge

Doctors say that hormone therapy prescribed by a doctor can help with symptoms, as can prescriptions for nonhormonal medication. Some women are advised to avoid hormone therapy because they have had certain medical issues.

"Not everybody needs hormone therapy, not everyone is a candidate for hormone therapy, not everybody should be on hormone therapy," Angel said.

Regular exercise and a healthy diet can help a lot, doctors say. That can help with weight loss, which is associated with reducing hot flashes and night sweats.

And Santoro notes that avoiding alcohol is a good step for someone with hot flashes since it can make them worse.

"Many of the symptoms actually get better over time, so sometimes it really is just a matter of lifestyle modifications and self-care and getting through this most tumultuous time frame," Christmas said.

For Brandi McGruder, a 49-year-old school librarian from Dallas, it clicked that she was in perimenopause last year when she went out to dinner for her birthday. When she and her friends entered the steakhouse, she was freezing cold. About 20 minutes later, she was burning up.

She said she made an appointment with her doctor, who prescribed an estrogen patch, which helped. McGruder said she's seen the advertisements for products aimed at women her age, but her first stop was her doctor.

McGruder said that while she doesn't like the way the symptoms have driven home that she's getting older, she's also embracing this time in her life. Her advice: "Laugh. It's OK. Reach out to others experiencing what you are going through, don't take it so serious."

Concerns about skin

There are changes with skin that come both with time as one ages, and during menopause as skin gets less thick because of a loss of collagen and some of the hyaluronic acid that supports skin, said Dr. Melissa Mauskar, a dermatologist and associate professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Mauskar said using a prescribed retinoid or an over-the-counter retinol can help. Both assist with the production of collagen and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

She said good over-the-counter moisturizers can be found at drugstores. Her advice is to look for ones with ceramides, which help keep skin hydrated.

"But you don't want to have anything that has too many additive ingredients — just because it's natural and a botanical does not mean it's better," Mauskar said. "A lot of those actually are contact allergens that can make people more sensitive."

Ingestible collagen is among the products being marketed to women, but she warns that studies are mixed and ingesting it "doesn't mean that it's going to make its way to your skin and plump up your face" — even though products claim it will. Light masks, she said, won't hurt and some studies show they could help, but they won't make a difference overnight. She said seeing any improvements from them would likely take daily use for many years.

She said sun damage is one of the biggest reasons patients have more wrinkles, so consistent use of sunscreen is a must for all ages.

"I think there's a lot of new fancy things coming out and targeted to perimenopause, menopause patients," Mauskar said, "but sometimes the tried and true things that we at least have the science for I think still are my kind of gold standard for my patients."