A new opioid without the usual risks? NIH discovery offers hope for safer pain relief

Globally, opioid overdose deaths are more common than you think. It is one of the most important public health concerns, having adverse implications on individuals, families and societies worldwide. Widespread misuse of prescription opioids, drug abuse due to prevalence of illicit drugs like heroin, and the blooming of synthetic opioids, have all led to an opioid crisis.

Opioids, including natural opiates like morphine and codeine, are derived from the latex of the unripe seed pods of the poppy plant (Papaver somniferum). This plant produces alkaloids such as morphine, codeine, thebaine, and papaverine, which act on brain receptors to produce analgesic and sedative effects.

Commonly used for the treatment of pain, their non-medical misuse and use without medical supervision can lead to opioid dependence and other health problems.

What happens in opioid overdose

Opioid use can lead to death due to the effects of opioids on the part of the brain which regulates breathing. According to the WHO, an opioid overdose can be identified by a combination of three signs and symptoms:

pinpoint pupils

unconsciousness

difficulties with breathing

Risk factors for opioid overdose

There are a number of risk factors for opioid overdose. The WHO says, these are:

having an opioid use disorder

taking opioids by injection

resumption of opioid use after an extended period of abstinence (e.g. following detoxification, release from incarceration, cessation of treatment)

using prescription opioids without medical supervision

high prescribed dosage of opioids

using opioids in combination with alcohol and/or other substances or medicines

having concurrent medical conditions such as HIV, liver or lung diseases or mental health conditions

New research

However, researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have recently discovered a potent new opioid compound that may provide excellent pain relief without the harmful side effects usually associated with such medications, potentially mitigating these dangers. The findings were published in Nature.