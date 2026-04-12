Managing Kampavata With Ayurveda

India’s population is ageing rapidly. The Global Burden of Disease (GBD) studies claims Parkinson's disease as a rising public health challenge in India. With nearly 10 per cent of the global burden, India is witnessing a rising incidence, and deaths due to an ageing population and high prevalence of young-onset cases. Ayurveda has documented Parkinson as kampavata in Charaka Samhita, Sushruta Samhita, Ashtanga Samgraha, and the latest in the series being Basavarajeeyam—a 17th-century text that specifically documents kampavata as a clinically separate entity. But what is kampavata? And how does Ayurveda deal with it? Let us understand.

As one ages, neurodegeneration is a natural process. Clinical observations reveal that the age of onset of Parkinson's disease has decreased compared to 20 years ago. Early detection plays a crucial role in helping the patient live a healthy life with dignity. Thus, the role of Ayurveda becomes very important as a preventive and therapeutic protocol.

The Early Signs of Parkinson’s

One may observe stiffness while walking, reduced arm swing, slowness of movement, and slight tremors as initial symptoms. Most of the time, these issues are noticed by family members or friends. The pathological process begins years before physical symptoms manifest. Simple signs such as constipation, reduced sense of smell, and emotional disturbances may pave the way for the disease process. Undergoing Panchakarma treatment in the initial phase can definitely reduce the possibility of further progression.