Rest Assured

For most of her 20s, Aditi Mishra believed consistency meant never missing a workout—spin before work, strength after, yoga on “rest” days. By 32, her body pushed back: persistent shoulder pain, frequent colds, and unrefreshing sleep. “I wasn’t unfit. I was just permanently tired,” says the Bengaluru-based product manager.

Her diagnosis wasn’t injury or weakness, but chronic under-recovery. And she’s not alone. Across gyms and running clubs, recovery is quietly replacing intensity as the real marker of fitness. Rest days are planned, sleep scores scrutinised, and breathwork and mobility have entered everyday routines.

“There is a clear increase in overuse injuries among non-athletes, and much of it is tied to inadequate recovery,” says Dr Rakesh Nair, a knee replacement surgeon from Mumbai. Sudden spikes in activity and poor movement patterns only worsen the problem.