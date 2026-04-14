1.8 billion people globally to be affected with metabolic liver disease by 2050: Lancet

NEW DELHI: A whopping 1.8 billion people globally will be affected with Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) by 2050, driven mostly by obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and blood sugar levels, said a latest Lancet study.

Published in the Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology journal, the study said about 1.3 billion people globally are living MASLD in 2023, marking a 143 per cent increase since 1990.

The analysis, based on data from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2023, also projected that global cases of MASLD could rise to about 1.8 billion by 2050, driven largely by population growth and lifestyle changes, including increasing rates of obesity and high blood sugar.

The journal said that MASLD, previously called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, has emerged as one of the most common chronic liver disorders globally affecting up to 25-30% of adults globally.

According to Air Cmde (Dr.) Bhaskar Nandi, Director and Head - Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, “MASLD is rapidly emerging as a major metabolic health crisis in India, driven by rising obesity, diabetes, and sedentary lifestyles.”

“What makes it particularly concerning is its silent progression, with many individuals unaware until advanced stages. In my view, the focus must shift towards early screening, metabolic control, and sustained lifestyle changes, as delayed action will significantly increase the burden of liver, cardiovascular, and other metabolic complications.”

The Lancet study said that with a global prevalence of 16·1% and approximately 1·3 billion people already living with MASLD in 2023, the condition has and will continue to have substantial health and economic impacts worldwide.

The number of MASLD prevalent cases was the highest in younger adults, peaking at age 35–39 years for males and age 55–59 years for females. Among the risk factors for MASLD, high fasting plasma glucose presented the largest contribution to the age-standardised DALY rate of total MASLD in 2023, followed by high BMI and smoking, it added.

The study said North Africa and the Middle East had the highest prevalence rate.